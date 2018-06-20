You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kristen Wiig Will No Longer Star in Apple Comedy After 'Wonder Woman 2' Scheduling Conflict

Erin Nyren

Kristen Wiig has departed Apple’s adaptation of Curtis Sittenfield’s upcoming collection of short stories, “You Think It, I’ll Say It,” Variety has confirmed.

An Apple Worldwide Video spokeswoman confirmed the exit is a result of conflicts with Wiig’s shooting schedule for “Wonder Woman 1984,” in which she plays the villain Cheetah.

The 10-episode straight to series order marked Apple’s first scripted comedy order. The role would have been Wiig’s first return to television since her 2005-2012 stint on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Sources say Apple is still eager to develop the series and that producers are regrouping.

Wiig has focused predominantly on feature films since “SNL,” including her lauded role on 2011’s “Bridesmaids,” for which she earned an Oscar nom as a co-writer on the original screenplay. She also appeared in 2017’s “Downsizing,” starring Matt Damon, and Paul Feig’s 2016 women-led reboot of “Ghostbusters” alongside Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth, and fellow “SNL” players Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, and Cecily Strong.

Colleen McGuinness is the series creator and showrunner. She will executive produce alongside Wiig, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter, of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine shingle. Sittenfeld will act as a consulting producer, and no studio is yet attached.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

