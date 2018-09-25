Kovert Creative Hires PMK*BNC’s Danica Smith

Danica Smith is joining Kovert Creative, the creative marketing and communications agency led by Joe Assad and Lewis Kay.

Smith joins the agency after 14 years at PMK*BNC/PMK-HBH. She will be based in the Santa Monica office.

“Not only is Danica an exceptional personal representative, she is also one of the most respected and well-liked people in our industry,” said Kay. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her join our team.”

Smith’s client roster includes Colin Farrell, Zach Braff, Wanda Sykes, Dave Bautista, Ruby Rose, Ben Feldman, Kim Cattrall, Mike Epps, and Cat Deeley among others, all of whom will move over to Kovert with her.