‘Knightfall’ Renewed at History With New Showrunner, Mark Hamill Joins Cast

“Knightfall” has been renewed for a second season at History, the cabler announced Monday.

In addition, Aaron Helbing has been brought on board as executive producer and showrunner on Season 2 of the Knights Templar drama, taking over from Dominic Minghella. Helbing was most recently an executive producer and writer on CW’s “The Flash.” His other credits include “Black Sails,” “Spartacus: War of the Damned,” “The Mob Doctor,” and “Mortal Kombat: Legacy.” He is repped by CAA.

The series has also added three new cast members for the second season. “Star Wars” vet Mark Hamill will play the role of Talus, a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades who survived captivity for ten years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order.

Tom Forbes will appear as Prince Louis, the violent and unpredictable son of King Philip and heir to the throne. Finally, Genevieve Gaunt will play Isabella, the daughter of King Philip and well on her way to becoming the woman who history would call “the she-wolf of France.” Forbes is repped by 42 and Thruline Entertainment. Gaunt is repped by United Agents and Authentic.

“In the face of ever-increasing competition, we’re proud of History’s track record of producing signature drama series that are epic in scope with complex characters,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president of programming for History. “Whether it’s the legendary Knights Templar, the extraordinary tale of medieval Norsemen, or the story of a formerly classified United States Air Force program investigating UFOs during the Cold War, these series reflect our commitment to bringing the defining, big canvas stories of history to life. We look forward to offering our viewers a grittier, darker ‘Knightfall’ in season two and welcoming Mark to the cast.”

Starring Tom Cullen, “Knightfall” goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages who were entrusted with protecting Christianity’s most precious relics.

The series is an A+E Studios production in association with Jeremy Renner’s The Combine and Midnight Radio. Helbing serves as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg executive produce for Midnight Radio. Don Handfield and Richard Rayner serve as creators and executive producers for The Combine. Renner also serves as executive producer. Cyrus Voris, Ethan Reiff, Rick Jacobson, and Barry Jossen also executive produce. Arturo Interian is the executive producer for History.