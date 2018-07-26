Kimberla Lawson Roby’s ‘Reverend Curtis Black’ Book Rights Acquired by Reel World Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based film and TV production company Reel World Management has acquired the rights to author Kimberla Lawson Roby’s 14-novel series “The Reverend Curtis Black.” The popular series tells the story of a prominent and very married pastor who is consumed by money, power, and women.

Reel World Management has acquired the rights to the novels with an eye toward developing a television series, with Roby set to serve as executive producer. Roby has authored 27 novels — 12 standalone novels, the 14 published “Reverend Curtis Black” books, and a new “Reverend Curtis Black” novel set to be published at the end of July.

Amy Schiffman of Intellectual Property Group negotiated the “Reverend Curtis Black” deal.

Reel World Management also recently acquired the 20-book series “Virgin River” by Robyn Carr and Emily March’s 15-book “Eternity Springs” series. “These talented storytellers have each created compelling characters and worlds which have attracted a global fanbase,” said Reel World Management president Roma Roth. “I am excited to be able to help them build their reach by adapting their books for the screen.”