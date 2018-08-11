You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Movie Adds Christy Carlson Romano, Patton Oswalt

Disney Channel’s live-action “Kim Possible” movie is bringing back some familiar faces.

Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt are both set to appear in the upcoming film. Romano, who voiced the titular teen super-spy in the original series, will appear in a cameo role, while Oswalt will play the villainous Professor Dementor, the same character he voiced in the show.

The movie, which is expected to debut in 2019, stars Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible and Sean Giambrone as Ron Stoppable. The rest of the cast includes Alyson Hannigan, Todd Stashwick, Taylor Ortega, Ciara Wilson, Erika Tham, Issac Ryan Brown, and Connie Ray.

The original series launched in 2002 and ran for 87 episodes, and was nominated for an Emmy in 2003 for outstanding animated program. It also inspired two animated Disney Channel movies, “Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama” and “Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time.”

The live-action movie script will be written by the series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley along with Josh Cagan. McCorkle and Schooley will also executive produce with Zanne Devine also serving as executive producers. The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky. The movie is a production of Middleton Productions, a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.

