You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kim Kardashian West: Van Jones Is ‘the Hope That So Many People Need’

By

Kim's Most Recent Stories

View All
van jones inauguration issue
CREDIT: JAKE CHESSUM for Variety

For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kim Kardashian West to write a tribute to Van Jones, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Jones, the host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click here.

I’m honored to call Van Jones both a friend and a mentor. His commitment to helping those in need is something every person — regardless of their view — can admire. It’s undeniable the way his show sheds a light on so many social issues that desperately need visibility. And as founder of The Dream Corps, Van creates opportunities for people who have been wronged by our flawed justice system.

Van and I connected because I was so drawn to all of his selfless work. He empowers people to use their platforms for good and works very hard to make sure those who don’t have a voice are heard. After discussing prison reform on his show, I saw firsthand just how many people are in awe of his work. Van is the hope that so many people need.

Van and I had both been involved in Alice Marie Johnson’s case — and while her freedom was a major win, there are so many other unfairly incarcerated people who need to have their voices heard. The world needs more people like Van, who’s so incredibly devoted to his social work each and every day.

Recently, we traveled to Washington, D.C., a second time to speak to the president about pardoning others who have been wrongfully convicted. Yet again, it was so apparent how committed Van is to the fight for people who don’t have the resources to speak up for themselves. I’m so glad to be on this journey alongside him, and I simply couldn’t ask for a better friend and mentor.

Kim Kardashian West is the executive producer and star of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Taylor Swift to Open American Music

    Taylor Swift to Open American Music Awards

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kim Kardashian West to write a tribute to Van Jones, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Jones, the host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For […]

  • Seth Meyers on Thriving on Late-Night

    Seth Meyers on Surviving (and Thriving) on Late-Night TV in the Age of Trump

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kim Kardashian West to write a tribute to Van Jones, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Jones, the host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For […]

  • Jon Litner Yes Network

    Jon Litner on the Future of YES Network and Hitting the Market

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kim Kardashian West to write a tribute to Van Jones, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Jones, the host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For […]

  • van jones inauguration issue

    Kim Kardashian West: Van Jones Is 'the Hope That So Many People Need'

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kim Kardashian West to write a tribute to Van Jones, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Jones, the host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For […]

  • Alan Cumming

    Alan Cumming Knows More About Manhattan Nightlife Than You Do

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kim Kardashian West to write a tribute to Van Jones, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Jones, the host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For […]

  • Suzanne Scott

    Lachlan Murdoch Pays Tribute to Fox News' First Female CEO, Suzanne Scott

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kim Kardashian West to write a tribute to Van Jones, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Jones, the host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For […]

  • Zoe Kravitz

    How Zoë Kravitz Auditioned for ‘Big Little Lies’ Director Jean-Marc Vallée

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kim Kardashian West to write a tribute to Van Jones, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Jones, the host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad