You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Kim Dickens Joins Showtime Pilot ‘Queen Fur’

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kim Dickens Women in TV Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Oct 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Melissa Rosenberg signs an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, while Kim Dickens joins the pilot for “Queen Fur” at Showtime.

FIRST LOOKS

BBC America has released initial photos for upcoming five-part series “Dynasties, presented by Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II“) and executive produced by Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II“). The series will focus on one family within a species per episode, including lions on the savannahs of Kenya’s Masai Mara and painted wolves on the floodplains of the great Zambezi river in Zimbabwe.

BBC America Dynasties

BBC America Dynasties

CASTING

Kim Dickens (“Fear the Walking Dead“) will star in the hour-long drama pilot “Queen Fur” for ShowtimeMichael Mosley (“Seven Seconds“), Jon Foster (“Like Father“), Joshua Mikel (“The Walking Dead“), Keith Machekanyanga (“Timeless“), and Spencer Howell (“Ithaca“) have also joined previously announced star Lily Mae Harrington (“Some Freaks“). Harrington plays Macy Dunleavy, a high school dropout finding her womanhood and is ready to seize a big opportunity. Dickens will play Macy’s mom, a former local beauty queen.

Related

Tyler Hoechlin will return as Superman for all three episodes of the crossover for “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and “Arrow” on The CW. Lois Lane will also be joining the Man of Steel, but casting is still TBA. “The Flash” will air on a special night–Sunday, Dec. 9– with a regular episode of “Arrow” following Monday, Dec. 10, and a special night of “Supergirl” on Tuesday, Dec. 11. All episodes will be at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under,” “My Fair Lady”) and Nell Tiger Free (“Game of Thrones”) have signed onto an untitled psychological thriller series for M. Night Shyamalan. Ambrose will play Dorothy Turner, a mother, while Free has been cast as Leanne Grayson, a nanny. Shyamalan will direct the first episode and executive produce the series along with series creator and writer, Tony Basgallop.

The Code” has added Dana Delany to its cast of characters as Colonel Elsa Turnbull, the commanding officer of the Marine Corps’ Judge Advocate Division, who CBS describes as demanding excellence of herself and her staff, inspiring fierce loyalty from the attorneys who serve under her command, as well as a mother of two sons who are serving overseas. Delany will join main cast members Luke Mitchell, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian. She takes over the role from Mira Sorvino, who played the role in the pilot.

DATES

RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Justin Johnson — also known as Alyssa Edwards — is heading to Netflix with his own docu-series, “Dancing Queen.” Filmed in his hometown of Mesquite, Texas, the series goes behind the makeup and into the drag performer’s Beyond Belief Dance Company as he prepares a young class for an intensely competitive season. RuPaul Charles serves as an executive producer. “Dancing Queen” launches globally on Oct. 5. View some stills from the series and watch the trailer below.

Dancing Queens

Dancing Queens Netflix

DATES

Sony Crackle has released the first trailer for Season 2 of “Snatch,” which will premiere with 10 episodes on Sept. 13. In the new season, series star and executive producer Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter“) will take viewers to Spain’s Costa del Sol where the Hill Gang remains on the lam. Luke PasqualinoLucien LaviscountPhoebe Dynevor  Juliet Aubrey, Tamer Hassan, and Dougray Scott also star. New to this season are Spanish actors Úrsula Corberó, Hovik Keuchkerian, and Tristan Ulloa. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Topic Studios has announced their new slate of projects based on articles from news organization, The Intercept. Among the new TV programs is “Merchant of Doubt,” a crime series based on an article written by Trevor Aaronson and Murtaza Hussain about an informant pinned between federal agencies. “Inside Menwith Hill” is an international drama based on Ryan Gallagher‘s report about a clandestine NSA base in the UK, while “Crisis Games Society” is a drama series about a university student prosecuted on terrorism charges for downloading a book.

The DC Universe‘s digital subscription service has unveiled a daily news show, “DC Daily,” which will offer an added depth of content like insights, exclusive guest appearances, interviews, and panel discussions with familiar DC Universe faces. Kevin Smith will host the inaugural live stream event to kick off the new series on Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The subscription service will launch in Fall 2018.

DEALS

Melissa Rosenberg has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television to develop new television projects. Rosenberg is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of “Jessica Jones” for Seasons 1-3. Rosenberg said in a statement: “All of my attention remains with the extraordinary cast, writers and production team of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones,’ until the completion of Season Three. It continues to be a career highlight working with my partners at Marvel Television and Netflix. We’re extraordinarily grateful to the viewers who have supported us every step of the way on Jessica’s journey, which is so beautifully realized by Krysten Ritter and the amazing cast including Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville and Carrie-Anne Moss. We have so many talented storytellers in every area of this show, who I’m honored to call friends and collaborators. As I look ahead after this season, I’m thrilled that I will be able to explore new projects with the talented team at Warner Bros. Television and push myself in new challenging creative directions.”

RENEWALS

Paramount Network has renewed “Lip Sync Battle” for a fifth season. Twelve new half-hour episodes will premiere in 2019. “‘Lip Sync Battle’ continues to grow rapidly across the globe and is now seen in more than 120 countries around the world due in large part to our incredible hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, the dream team!,” said executive producers Casey Patterson and Jay Peterson in a joint statement. “We feel we reached new heights with the Emmy-nominated ‘Michael Jackson LIVE’ episode in January and are excited to show the fans all of the big surprises we have in store for Season 5!”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Noticias Telemundo has named Romina Rosado as Senior Vice President of Digital News, effective immediately. Based in Miami, Rosado will lead the development and execution of all digital programs across Noticias Telemundo and Digital News. Rosado will report to Luis Fernandez, Executive Vice President of Network News, Telemundo Networks.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Kim Dickens Women in TV Gala,

    TV News Roundup: Kim Dickens Joins Showtime Pilot 'Queen Fur'

    In today’s roundup, Melissa Rosenberg signs an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, while Kim Dickens joins the pilot for “Queen Fur” at Showtime. FIRST LOOKS BBC America has released initial photos for upcoming five-part series “Dynasties,“ presented by Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II“) and executive produced by Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II“). The series will focus on one […]

  • Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

    AT&T Leverages Its Expanded Media Footprint as Turner Sets Pay-Per-View Event With Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

    In today’s roundup, Melissa Rosenberg signs an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, while Kim Dickens joins the pilot for “Queen Fur” at Showtime. FIRST LOOKS BBC America has released initial photos for upcoming five-part series “Dynasties,“ presented by Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II“) and executive produced by Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II“). The series will focus on one […]

  • Hugh Laurie Cast in Armando Iannucci's

    Hugh Laurie Cast in Armando Iannucci's HBO Comedy Pilot

    In today’s roundup, Melissa Rosenberg signs an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, while Kim Dickens joins the pilot for “Queen Fur” at Showtime. FIRST LOOKS BBC America has released initial photos for upcoming five-part series “Dynasties,“ presented by Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II“) and executive produced by Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II“). The series will focus on one […]

  • Rick and Morty

    Live 'Rick And Morty' Show Will Make a 37-Piece Orchestra Get Schwifty

    In today’s roundup, Melissa Rosenberg signs an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, while Kim Dickens joins the pilot for “Queen Fur” at Showtime. FIRST LOOKS BBC America has released initial photos for upcoming five-part series “Dynasties,“ presented by Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II“) and executive produced by Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II“). The series will focus on one […]

  • Daniel Petrocelli

    Leslie Moonves Hires Lawyer Daniel Petrocelli for CBS Corp. Sexual Misconduct Probe

    In today’s roundup, Melissa Rosenberg signs an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, while Kim Dickens joins the pilot for “Queen Fur” at Showtime. FIRST LOOKS BBC America has released initial photos for upcoming five-part series “Dynasties,“ presented by Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II“) and executive produced by Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II“). The series will focus on one […]

  • MacGyver Ratings

    'MacGyver' Stunt Coordinator Suffers Serious Injury on Set

    In today’s roundup, Melissa Rosenberg signs an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, while Kim Dickens joins the pilot for “Queen Fur” at Showtime. FIRST LOOKS BBC America has released initial photos for upcoming five-part series “Dynasties,“ presented by Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II“) and executive produced by Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II“). The series will focus on one […]

  • RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

    VH1 Renews 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' for Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s roundup, Melissa Rosenberg signs an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, while Kim Dickens joins the pilot for “Queen Fur” at Showtime. FIRST LOOKS BBC America has released initial photos for upcoming five-part series “Dynasties,“ presented by Sir David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II“) and executive produced by Mike Gunton (“Planet Earth II“). The series will focus on one […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad