Kiersten Robinson Named Universal TV Senior VP, Current Programming

Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming.

In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development.

“Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the producers she works with and I’m thrilled she will be taking a greater leadership role in our expanding Current group,” said Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe.

Robinson’s most recently oversaw the production of comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and drama series “The Path” and “Shades of Blue,” as well as the “Chicago” franchise. Prior to joining Universal Television, Robinson served as director, original scripted series programming at NBCUniversal-owned USA Network. There she worked on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Covert Affairs” and “Psych,” among other series.

Robinson joined USA through the NBCUniversal Entertainment Associates Program.