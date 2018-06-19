You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kiersten Robinson Named Universal TV Senior VP, Current Programming

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
KIERSTEN ROBINSON
CREDIT: NBC Entertainment

Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming.

In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development.

“Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the producers she works with and I’m thrilled she will be taking a greater leadership role in our expanding Current group,” said Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe.

Robinson’s most recently oversaw the production of comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and drama series “The Path” and “Shades of Blue,” as well as the “Chicago” franchise. Prior to joining Universal Television, Robinson served as director, original scripted series programming at NBCUniversal-owned USA Network. There she worked on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Covert Affairs” and “Psych,” among other series.

Robinson joined USA through the NBCUniversal Entertainment Associates Program.

More TV

  • The End of the F***ing World

    'Little Boy Blue,' 'La Casa De Papel' Win Drama Prizes at Monte Carlo TV Festival

    Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming. In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development. “Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the […]

  • KIERSTEN ROBINSON

    Kiersten Robinson Named Universal TV Senior VP, Current Programming

    Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming. In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development. “Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the […]

  • Gayle King

    TV Anchors Fight to Stay Objective in Coverage of Family Separation at Border

    Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming. In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development. “Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the […]

  • Seth MacFarlane NPR

    Seth MacFarlane Donates to NPR, KPCC After Slamming Fox News

    Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming. In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development. “Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the […]

  • Emmys 2018: LGBTQ Actors Should Get

    The Drama Over LGBTQ Actors in Emmy Drama Categories (Guest Column)

    Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming. In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development. “Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the […]

  • Larry DavidHBO 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' TV

    HBO Welcomes New WarnerMedia Boss John Stankey With Video Featuring Bill Hader, Sarah Jessica Parker, Larry David

    Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming. In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development. “Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the […]

  • Gael García Bernal’s ‘Here on Earth’

    Gael García Bernal’s ‘Here on Earth’ Renewed by Fox for Second Season

    Universal Television executive Kiersten Robinson has been promoted to senior vice president, current programming. In her new role, Robinson will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as executive vice president, current series and new business development. “Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad