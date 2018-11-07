‘Kids Are Alright,’ ‘Splitting Up Together’ Picked Up for Full Seasons at ABC

ABC has picked up “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” for full seasons.

Freshman series “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in October in the post-“The Conners” timeslot. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s own childhood. The show stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as Peggy Cleary, Sam Straley as Lawrence Cleary, Caleb Foote as Eddie Cleary, Sawyer Barth as Frank Cleary, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey Cleary, Jack Gore as Timmy Cleary, Andy Walken as William Cleary, and Santino Barnard as Pat Cleary. Randall Einhorn is also an executive producer. ABC Studios produces.

Sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” is from executive producers Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek, Jeff Kleeman and Dean Holland. The series stars Jenna Fischer as Lena, Oliver Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo. Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof are also executive producers. The series is produced by A Very Good Production and Piece of Pie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Earlier this week, ABC also picked up freshman drama “The Rookie” for a full season, while the network previously picked up sophomore drama “Station 19” and freshman comedy “Single Parents” as well.