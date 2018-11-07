You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Kids Are Alright,’ ‘Splitting Up Together’ Picked Up for Full Seasons at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC has picked up “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” for full seasons.

Freshman series “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in October in the post-“The Conners” timeslot. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s own childhood. The show stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as Peggy Cleary, Sam Straley as Lawrence Cleary, Caleb Foote as Eddie Cleary, Sawyer Barth as Frank Cleary, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey Cleary, Jack Gore as Timmy Cleary, Andy Walken as William Cleary, and Santino Barnard as Pat Cleary. Randall Einhorn is also an executive producer. ABC Studios produces.

Sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” is from executive producers Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek, Jeff Kleeman and Dean Holland. The series stars Jenna Fischer as Lena, Oliver Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo. Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof are also executive producers. The series is produced by A Very Good Production and Piece of Pie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Earlier this week, ABC also picked up freshman drama “The Rookie” for a full season, while the network previously picked up sophomore drama “Station 19” and freshman comedy “Single Parents” as well.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

    'Kids Are Alright,' 'Splitting Up Together' Picked Up for Full Seasons at ABC

    ABC has picked up “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” for full seasons. Freshman series “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in October in the post-“The Conners” timeslot. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s own childhood. The show stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as […]

  • Michael Sheen

    Michael Sheen Joins 'The Good Fight' Season 3 at CBS All Access

    ABC has picked up “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” for full seasons. Freshman series “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in October in the post-“The Conners” timeslot. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s own childhood. The show stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as […]

  • Bel Powley attends a premiere for

    Bel Powley Among Three Added to Apple's Morning Show Drama

    ABC has picked up “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” for full seasons. Freshman series “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in October in the post-“The Conners” timeslot. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s own childhood. The show stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as […]

  • Daniel Holloway Variety

    Daniel Holloway Named Variety Executive Editor, Television

    ABC has picked up “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” for full seasons. Freshman series “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in October in the post-“The Conners” timeslot. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s own childhood. The show stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as […]

  • Richard Madden Portrait

    Richard Madden Talks Emotional 'Bodyguard' Role, 'Game of Thrones' Ending

    ABC has picked up “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” for full seasons. Freshman series “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in October in the post-“The Conners” timeslot. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s own childhood. The show stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as […]

  • Disk Network CEO Charles Ergen at

    Dish Chairman Accuses AT&T of Using HBO as an 'Economic Weapon'

    ABC has picked up “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” for full seasons. Freshman series “The Kids Are Alright” premiered in October in the post-“The Conners” timeslot. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s own childhood. The show stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad