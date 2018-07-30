Kid Fury to Develop HBO Comedy Series With Lena Waithe Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his head around his undiagnosed clinical depression.

Kid Fury, whose given name is Gregory A. Smith, will serve as writer and co-executive producer on the series with Waithe executive producing. Chloe Pisello, David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner of Avalon Television will also executive produce. Jason Kim will co-executive produce.

Kid Fury is a comedian and host of the hit podcast “The Read.” The podcast features a queer black perspective on pop culture, politics, and life advice, which has helped it establish a cult following. “The Read” also tours as a live show across the US and Europe, and recently celebrated it’s five year anniversary with a sold-out live show at the Apollo Theater.

He also tours with his solo stand-up show “Furious Thoughts: Live,” and recently appeared in a guest role on Season 2 of “Dear White People” on Netflix. He is also known for his viral YouTube videos like “S–t Black Gays Say” and his “Furious Thoughts” series. His channel has amassed over 17 million views

Related Lena Waithe on Trump's Border Control Policy Amazon Greenlights New Series from Nicole Kidman, Lena Waithe, Greg Daniels

Kid Fury is repped by Ambitious Minds and WME.

The project marks the latest in a string of projects Waithe has in the works. It was recently announced that her latest script, “Queen & Slim,” will go into production in January starring Daniel Kaluuya for Universal. Waithe also serves as executive producer and writer of the upcoming series “Twenties” at TBS.

Just last week, Waithe–who won an Emmy last year for her writing on “Master of None”–inked a first-look deal at Showtime, which airs her critically-acclaimed drama series “The Chi.” She is also an executive producer on the horror anthology series “THEM,” which has received a two-season order at Amazon.