Kid Fury to Develop HBO Comedy Series With Lena Waithe Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kid Fury, Lena Waithe
CREDIT: HBO, REX/Shutterstock

Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his head around his undiagnosed clinical depression.

Kid Fury, whose given name is Gregory A. Smith, will serve as writer and co-executive producer on the series with Waithe executive producing. Chloe Pisello, David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner of Avalon Television will also executive produce. Jason Kim will co-executive produce.

Kid Fury is a comedian and host of the hit podcast “The Read.” The podcast features a queer black perspective on pop culture, politics, and life advice, which has helped it establish a cult following. “The Read” also tours as a live show across the US and Europe, and recently celebrated it’s five year anniversary with a sold-out live show at the Apollo Theater.

He also tours with his solo stand-up show “Furious Thoughts: Live,” and recently appeared in a guest role on Season 2 of “Dear White People” on Netflix. He is also known for his viral YouTube videos like “S–t Black Gays Say” and his “Furious Thoughts” series. His channel has amassed over 17 million views

Related

Kid Fury is repped by Ambitious Minds and WME.

The project marks the latest in a string of projects Waithe has in the works. It was recently announced that her latest script, “Queen & Slim,” will go into production in January starring Daniel Kaluuya for Universal. Waithe also serves as executive producer and writer of the upcoming series “Twenties” at TBS.

Just last week, Waithe–who won an Emmy last year for her writing on “Master of None”–inked a first-look deal at Showtime, which airs her critically-acclaimed drama series “The Chi.” She is also an executive producer on the horror anthology series “THEM,” which has received a two-season order at Amazon.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • MGM logo

    MGM TV Acquires Rights to French Singing Show 'Secret Audition'

    Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his […]

  • Kid Fury, Lena Waithe

    Kid Fury to Develop HBO Comedy Series With Lena Waithe Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his […]

  • Judge Dismisses Challenge to U.K. Regulator’s

    Judge Dismisses Challenge to U.K. Regulator’s OK of Potential Fox-Sky Takeover

    Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his […]

  • Studio+ - All You Need Is

    Vivendi to Shut Down Studio+, Its Mobile Series App

    Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his […]

  • Josh Sapan75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    AMC Networks Reaches Deal to Buy RLJ Entertainment for $65 Million

    Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Shares Drop Again as Board Considers Leslie Moonves' Fate

    Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his […]

  • MTV Preps ‘The Royal World,’ a

    MTV Preps ‘The Royal World,’ an Aristocratic Reality Show

    Podcaster, vlogger, and comedian Kid Fury is developing a half-hour HBO comedy series that boasts Lena Waithe among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad