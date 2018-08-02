Kevin Wildes Named Executive Producer of ABC’s New ‘GMA’ Hour

Kevin Wildes, a sports-TV executive who has been serving as vice president of original content at ESPN, will take the reins of ABC’s new hour of “GMA Day,” ABC’s new effort to bring its “Good Morning America” franchise to the afternoon.

ABC is expected to launch the show, co-anchored by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. on September 10. The new hour is expected to be taped live in the mid-morning and then run at 1 p.m. on weekdays. One scenario that has been discussed for the new hour would involve making use of the live, in-studio audience assembled each morning for the 8 a.m. hour of the flagship show. ABC said earlier this year it would replace “The Chew” with the new “GMA” hour.

“Kevin is a skilled producer and brings an enormous amount of live television experience to his new role,”said Michael Corn, senior executive producer of “Good Morning America,” in a note to staff. “He created shows that both informed and entertained a wide fan base which is at the heart of what we do at GMA. At the helm of our third hour Kevin will work closely with Michael, Sara and our incredible team behind the camera to bring our viewers the best possible show each day.”

Wildes has been involved with ESPN programs such as “NBA Countdown,” “The Jump,” hosted by Rachel Nichols, Kobe Bryant’s “Detail” show for ESPN+ and “SportsNation.”