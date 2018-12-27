Video Evidence of Kevin Spacey’s Alleged Sexual Assault Exists, Police Say

The man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a Nantucket, Mass., restaurant in 2016 apparently captured part of the alleged incident on video, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Variety.

The then 18-year-old, a busboy at the restaurant, sent a Snapchat video to his girlfriend to prove the incident occured. The video allegedly shows Spacey, now 59, touching the front of his pants, according to a complaint filed in Nantucket District Court.

Spacey purportedly bought the accuser numerous alcoholic drinks and later unzipped his pants and assaulted him, the teen told police. The suspect, who lied to Spacey about his age, saying he was 23, said the two-time Oscar winner also bragged about the size of his penis.

The suspect’s girlfriend confirmed to police that her boyfriend send a Snapchat video “showing Spacey touching the front of [his] pants by the crotch” when she wouldn’t believe his texts about Spacey hitting on him.

The busboy, whose work shift had ended, said he made a run for it when Spacey went to the restroom, after several minutes of the alleged groping. Spacey later texted him, saying, “I think we lost each other.” The two had exchanged numbers earlier in the night.

The police documents released by Nantucket District Court, where he will be arraigned on Jan. 7, also include statements from a roommate and workers at the Club Car Restaurant, in addition to the accuser and his girlfriend. The alleged assault was reported on Oct. 31, 2016.

According to the Boston Globe, which obtained an audio recording of a Dec. 20 court hearing, Spacey’s attorney Alan Jackson said the video shows someone’s hand touching another person’s shirt, but not anyone being groped.

The case came to light when former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh publicly accused Spacey last year of sexually assaulting her son at the Nantucket restaurant in July 2016.

“I want to see Kevin Spacey go to jail,” Unruh told reporters during a press conference in November 2017. “I want to see Kevin Spacey have the hand of justice come down on him, not just for my son, but for the many others who have yet to speak their truth.”

Spacey is facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. If convicted, he could serve up to five years in prison.

Spacey broke his silence for the first time on Monday in a bizarre, three-minute video, before the sexual assault charge was announced. Speaking to the camera as his “House of Cards” character Frank Underwood, who was killed off in the show’s sixth and final season, he asks the audience if they miss him.

“You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” he says in the video. “You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you? Did you? All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending and to think it could have been such a memorable send off. I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Spacey’s storied career collapsed in October 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance at a party in 1986. Twenty other men came forward to report that Spacey had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior during his tenure as the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

Spacey is under criminal investigation in the United Kingdom and in Los Angeles.

