×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video Evidence of Kevin Spacey’s Alleged Sexual Assault Exists, Police Say

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin SpaceyAlan Yentob in conversation with Kevin Spacey at JW3, London, Britain - 25 Nov 2013
CREDIT: Blake Ezra Photography/REX/Shutterstock

The man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a Nantucket, Mass., restaurant in 2016 apparently captured part of the alleged incident on video, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Variety.

The then 18-year-old, a busboy at the restaurant, sent a Snapchat video to his girlfriend to prove the incident occured. The video allegedly shows Spacey, now 59, touching the front of his pants, according to a complaint filed in Nantucket District Court.

Spacey purportedly bought the accuser numerous alcoholic drinks and later unzipped his pants and assaulted him, the teen told police. The suspect, who lied to Spacey about his age, saying he was 23, said the two-time Oscar winner also bragged about the size of his penis.

The suspect’s girlfriend confirmed to police that her boyfriend send a Snapchat video “showing Spacey touching the front of [his] pants by the crotch” when she wouldn’t believe his texts about Spacey hitting on him.

The busboy, whose work shift had ended, said he made a run for it when Spacey went to the restroom, after several minutes of the alleged groping. Spacey later texted him, saying, “I think we lost each other.” The two had exchanged numbers earlier in the night.

Related

The police documents released by Nantucket District Court, where he will be arraigned on Jan. 7, also include statements from a roommate and workers at the Club Car Restaurant, in addition to the accuser and his girlfriend. The alleged assault was reported on Oct. 31, 2016.

According to the Boston Globe, which obtained an audio recording of a Dec. 20 court hearing, Spacey’s attorney Alan Jackson said the video shows someone’s hand touching another person’s shirt, but not anyone being groped.

The case came to light when former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh publicly accused Spacey last year of sexually assaulting her son at the Nantucket restaurant in July 2016.

“I want to see Kevin Spacey go to jail,” Unruh told reporters during a press conference in November 2017. “I want to see Kevin Spacey have the hand of justice come down on him, not just for my son, but for the many others who have yet to speak their truth.”

Spacey is facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. If convicted, he could serve up to five years in prison.

Spacey broke his silence for the first time on Monday in a bizarre, three-minute video, before the sexual assault charge was announced. Speaking to the camera as his “House of Cards” character Frank Underwood, who was killed off in the show’s sixth and final season, he asks the audience if they miss him.

“You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” he says in the video. “You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you? Did you? All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending and to think it could have been such a memorable send off. I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Spacey’s storied career collapsed in October 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance at a party in 1986. Twenty other men came forward to report that Spacey had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior during his tenure as the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

Spacey is under criminal investigation in the United Kingdom and in Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • (L to R) SAMUEL L. JACKSON,

    M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' Eyes Massive $70 Million MLK Weekend

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is heading toward a sizable domestic debut to kick off the new year. Early tracking shows the gruesome thriller could earn between $70 million and $75 million when it opens over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, though some box office watchers have projected a more reserved $50 million during its [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Media Stocks Hammered as Markets Plunge After Wednesday's Rally

    Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Discovery and Viacom were among the media and tech stocks hit hard in the downturn Thursday as equities markets plunged following Wednesday’s historic rally. The see-saw activity of markets this week has investors on edge. Wall Street watchers cited the promise of rising interest rates, the coming Democratic takeover of the House, [...]

  • Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays one

    Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers Movie Gets 'Beautiful' Title

    Sony Pictures has titled its new film about beloved TV personality Fred Rogers, and it fits like your favorite cardigan. Tom Hanks stars in the previously untitled movie, now named “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” It was directed by Marielle Heller and will hit theaters in fall 2019. The cast also includes Matthew Rhys, [...]

  • Adam Bravin, Bryan Rabin

    Giorgio's Nightclub to Make Palm Springs Film Festival Debut at Mr. Lyons

    Giorgio’s is heading to the desert. Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin will transform the iconic Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs into their legendary Giorgio’s discotheque following the opening night gala of the Palms Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to bring Giorgio’s to the desert,” Rabin [...]

  • Kevin SpaceyAlan Yentob in conversation with

    Video Evidence of Kevin Spacey's Alleged Sexual Assault Exists, Police Say

    The man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a Nantucket, Mass., restaurant in 2016 apparently captured part of the alleged incident on video, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Variety. The then 18-year-old, a busboy at the restaurant, sent a Snapchat video to his girlfriend to prove the incident occured. The video allegedly shows [...]

  • Black Mirror Bandersnatch

    Watch the 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Movie Trailer, Premiere Date Set on Netflix

    The next installment of Charlie Brooker’s “Black Mirror” mind-bending tech-dystopia franchise hits Netflix this Friday with a special interactive movie. The streamer released the trailer for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (watch above or at this link), which premieres Friday, Dec. 28, on Netflix worldwide. It’s expected to be a choose-your-own-adventure style movie, with reports that “Bandersnatch” includes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad