Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called Kavanaugh Accusers ‘Lying Skanks’

Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News,” said a Fox News spokesperson.

Jackson has been a contributor on Fox for several years, as well as a radio host on KJRadio and the author of the best-selling book “Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism.”

“Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women,” Jackson wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 2 women are, and we ALL know more,” he wrote.

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing. TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Following a thread criticizing his rhetoric, Jackson elaborated on the remark: “It wasn’t challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part. More will be sued and made to pay for their lies,” he wrote.

It wasn't challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part. More will be sued and made to pay for their lies Grow up Pupo! https://t.co/Dj8LMk8rWa — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

In a since deleted tweet from 11:02 Thursday morning during Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s Senate testimony, Jackson continued to criticize Ford, writing, “#ChristineBlaseyFord academic problems came from her PROMISCUITY! Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”

Here are some of Jackson’s other tweets written during the Kavanaugh hearing:

.#Democrats declared a WAR ON MEN long ago.#Kavanaugh FARCE is just more proof of their derangement I have 4 sons with whom I have to have "the talk": Have 100% proof of whereabouts at ALL times#TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Wow, can't remember who she spoke with about her allegations? This nonsense stinks to low HELL and has #Democrat fingerprints all over it#TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

