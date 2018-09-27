You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called Kavanaugh Accusers ‘Lying Skanks’

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News,” said a Fox News spokesperson.

Jackson has been a contributor on Fox for several years, as well as a radio host on KJRadio and the author of the best-selling book “Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism.”

“Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women,” Jackson wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 2 women are, and we ALL know more,” he wrote.

Following a thread criticizing his rhetoric, Jackson elaborated on the remark: “It wasn’t challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part. More will be sued and made to pay for their lies,” he wrote.

In a since deleted tweet from 11:02 Thursday morning during Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s Senate testimony, Jackson continued to criticize Ford, writing, “#ChristineBlaseyFord academic problems came from her PROMISCUITY! Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”

Here are some of Jackson’s other tweets written during the Kavanaugh hearing:

POPULAR ON VARIETY:

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called

    Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called Kavanaugh Accusers 'Lying Skanks'

    Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not […]

  • A person holds a program during

    Aretha Franklin to Be Honored With American Music Awards Tribute

    Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not […]

  • Joseph Ianniello appointed President and Acting

    CBS: No Extra Pay for Acting CEO Joseph Ianniello

    Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not […]

  • NLF Rams

    'Thursday Night Football': Fox Eyes Ratings Gains as it Kicks Off New NFL Package

    Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not […]

  • Awkwafina Seth Meyers

    Awkwafina, Seth Meyers to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

    Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not […]

  • Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth

    Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth Event

    Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not […]

  • American Horror Story Kathy Bates

    'American Horror Story' Star Kathy Bates Talks 'Tribal Warfare' Theme of 'Apocalypse'

    Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a Fox News contributor following a series of tweets in which he referred to Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers as “lying skanks” as the Kavanaugh hearing played out Thursday. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad