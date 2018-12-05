Kevin Hart in Consideration to Host 2019 Academy Awards

×
Kevin Hart is reportedly under consideration to host this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The Academy has yet to name a host for the awards show, despite the fact the show is set to air on ABC on Feb. 24. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the past two years, but previously said he will not be returning for a third year.

Hart has previously expressed his desire to emcee the major TV event, revealing as much in a Variety cover story last year.

“It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career,” Hart told Variety. “It would be great to say I had that moment.”

Despite Hart’s packed schedule, he would no doubt be able to find a way to fit the hosting gig in given his propensity for taking on a heavy workload. The multi-hyphenate most recently starred in the film “Night School” alongside Tiffany Haddish, which opened at number one at the box office when it debuted and marked the biggest comedy opening weekend of 2018.

In addition to numerous television and film projects he and his company, HartBeat Productions, currently have in development, Hart also currently has a first-look film deal with Universal Studios. Other projects include “The Next Level” and “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central, and shows like “Cold as Balls” and “What the Fit” on the LOL Network, Hart’s streaming comedy platform that features his own content and that of other comedians.

