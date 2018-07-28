Kenya Barris to Exit ABC Studios

By and
Kenya Barris Blackish TCA Diversity
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kenya Barris is leaving ABC Studios.

The producer and showrunner behind shows like ABC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform will depart the studio in August. Barris also has the recently-ordered Freeform comedy “Besties” at the studio, though a spokesperson for the studio said that Barris will remain an executive producer on all of his shows.

Jonathan Groff and Kenny Smith will now serve as co-showrunners on “Black-ish” and Julie Bean will continue to serve as showrunner on “Grown-ish.” Groff, Smith and Bean all have overall deals with ABC Studios.

Barris’ current deal with ABC Studios was not set to expire until 2021.

“I’m very grateful to Patrick Moran and his team at ABC Studios, who have supported me every step of the way as I created the worlds of ‘black-ish,’ ‘grown-ish,’ and now ‘Besties,'” Barris said in a statement. “It has been an incredible ride including a Peabody and Golden Globe win, Emmy nominations, and many other accolades. But most importantly, they’ve allowed me to realize my dream of creating my own shows and I’m so proud of the work we’ve done together. No matter what, the studio has never wavered in their support of my creative vision. Leaving is bittersweet, but between my series on the air and projects currently in development, I know I’ll continue to work with ABC Studios for a long time.”

Related

Barris’ relationship with ABC began to show signs of strain in March when Variety reported that the network had indefinitely shelved an episode of “Black-ish” that he wrote and directed, “Please, Baby, Please,” which touched on current events, including controversy over athletes kneeling during performances of the national anthem. Barris told Variety at the time, “Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it.”

A month later, reports surfaced that Barris was being courted by Netflix for an overall deal. The streaming service has been headhunting high-profile showrunners in the last year, signing nine-figure deals with Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes.

But complicating a jump to another studio home was Barris’ ABC deal. The producer had just signed a renewed overall agreement last year, one that ran through 2021. Because of the contract, Barris would not be able to move to Netflix or any other studio home without first negotiating an exit from ABC.

Netflix declined to comment on Barris Friday.

More recently, “Black-ish” has been the subject of controversy due to accusations of sexual assault against co-creator and star Anthony Anderson, who is currently under criminal investigation by the LAPD. Anderson has denied allegations against him, and sources tell Variety that production on the new season of “Black-ish” is moving forward as scheduled.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Bobby Brown

    3 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 3

    Kenya Barris is leaving ABC Studios. The producer and showrunner behind shows like ABC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform will depart the studio in August. Barris also has the recently-ordered Freeform comedy “Besties” at the studio, though a spokesperson for the studio said that Barris will remain an executive producer on […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Ad Sales Chief Jo Ann Ross Says She Backs Leslie Moonves (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kenya Barris is leaving ABC Studios. The producer and showrunner behind shows like ABC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform will depart the studio in August. Barris also has the recently-ordered Freeform comedy “Besties” at the studio, though a spokesperson for the studio said that Barris will remain an executive producer on […]

  • Julie Chen Leslie Moonves

    Leslie Moonves Accusations Raise Questions About Julie Chen's Future at CBS

    Kenya Barris is leaving ABC Studios. The producer and showrunner behind shows like ABC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform will depart the studio in August. Barris also has the recently-ordered Freeform comedy “Besties” at the studio, though a spokesperson for the studio said that Barris will remain an executive producer on […]

  • Kenya Barris Blackish TCA Diversity

    Kenya Barris to Exit ABC Studios

    Kenya Barris is leaving ABC Studios. The producer and showrunner behind shows like ABC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform will depart the studio in August. Barris also has the recently-ordered Freeform comedy “Besties” at the studio, though a spokesperson for the studio said that Barris will remain an executive producer on […]

  • Whither CBS? With or Without Leslie

    Whither CBS? With or Without Leslie Moonves, Company Faces Challenges

    Kenya Barris is leaving ABC Studios. The producer and showrunner behind shows like ABC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform will depart the studio in August. Barris also has the recently-ordered Freeform comedy “Besties” at the studio, though a spokesperson for the studio said that Barris will remain an executive producer on […]

  • Kevin Hart Great Outdoors

    TV News Roundup: YouTube Renews 'Impulse,' 'Kevin Hart: What the Fit,' and More

    Kenya Barris is leaving ABC Studios. The producer and showrunner behind shows like ABC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform will depart the studio in August. Barris also has the recently-ordered Freeform comedy “Besties” at the studio, though a spokesperson for the studio said that Barris will remain an executive producer on […]

  • The Affair Remote Controlled Podcast ATX

    Listen: 'The Affair' Creator Sarah Treem Discusses Forgiveness, Moving on in Season 4

    Kenya Barris is leaving ABC Studios. The producer and showrunner behind shows like ABC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform will depart the studio in August. Barris also has the recently-ordered Freeform comedy “Besties” at the studio, though a spokesperson for the studio said that Barris will remain an executive producer on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad