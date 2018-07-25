Kendrick Lamar to Appear on Starz’s ‘Power’

Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will appear as a guest star on the Starz series “Power,” the network announced today.

Lamar will play opposite star 50 Cent in episode 505, titled “Happy Birthday,” which is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 29. The crime drama set in New York was created by Courtney A. Kemp and is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Said executive producer Mark Canton in announcing Lamar’s guest turn: “Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power.’ Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

The fifth season of “Power” premiered on July 1 and, according to the network, grew 40% in VOD viewing and 9% in total average audience over season four. Executive producers include Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon. The show is also produced by G-Unit Films and Television and Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

Another 50 Cent project, “The Oath,” a Los Angeles-set crime drama, is returning for a second season on Sony Crackle following its debut in March with the simultaneous release of all 10 episodes. Crackle says it’s the most-watched original series ever on the platform, though specific metrics were not released.