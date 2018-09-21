You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kenan Thompson to Star in Single Dad Comedy Series in the Works at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kenan Thompson
CREDIT: H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson has signed on to star in a comedy series that has received a production commitment at NBCVariety has confirmed.

The series, titled “Saving Larry,” is a single-camera comedy in which Thomson would star as a dad who has to be both mother and father to his kids after his wife dies. And he has to do it all with his father-in-law hovering over him.

Thompson would also executive produce the series in addition to starring. Jackie Clarke is the writer and also executive producer, with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer also executive producing. Universal Television will produce along with Michaels’ Broadway Video.

Should the project go to series, it would likely mean Thompson’s exit from “SNL,” where he recently broke the record as the longest-serving cast member in the show’s four plus decades on the air. Thompson first joined the show in 2003 and was recently nominated for his first acting Emmy in the supporting actor in a comedy category. He and Chris Redd, Will Stephen, and Eli Brueggemann won the Emmy this year for original music and lyrics for their song “Come Back Barack.” Thompson’s other TV credits include the Nickelodeon sketch series “All That” and “Kenan & Kel.”

Clarke is a writer and co-executive producer on fellow NBC comedy “Superstore.” She also previously worked on shows like “Undateable,” “Happy Endings,” and “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.”

Thompson is repped by UTA, Michael Goldman, and Del Shaw. Clarke is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.

Deadline first reported the “Saving Larry” news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More TV

  • Kenan Thompson

    Kenan Thompson to Star in Single Dad Comedy Series in the Works at NBC

    “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson has signed on to star in a comedy series that has received a production commitment at NBC, Variety has confirmed. The series, titled “Saving Larry,” is a single-camera comedy in which Thomson would star as a dad who has to be both mother and father to his kids after his […]

  • Jim Donnelly and Dan Shear

    Universal TV Promotes Comedy Execs Jim Donnelly, Dan Shear

    “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson has signed on to star in a comedy series that has received a production commitment at NBC, Variety has confirmed. The series, titled “Saving Larry,” is a single-camera comedy in which Thomson would star as a dad who has to be both mother and father to his kids after his […]

  • Mariska Hargitay Ice-T

    'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T on #MeToo, Show's Relevance in 20th Season

    “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson has signed on to star in a comedy series that has received a production commitment at NBC, Variety has confirmed. The series, titled “Saving Larry,” is a single-camera comedy in which Thomson would star as a dad who has to be both mother and father to his kids after his […]

  • Handmaids Tale

    'Sexy' 'Handmaid's Tale' Costume Pulled Following Backlash

    “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson has signed on to star in a comedy series that has received a production commitment at NBC, Variety has confirmed. The series, titled “Saving Larry,” is a single-camera comedy in which Thomson would star as a dad who has to be both mother and father to his kids after his […]

  • Ego Nwodim Joins 'Saturday Night Live'

    Ego Nwodim Joins 'Saturday Night Live'

    “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson has signed on to star in a comedy series that has received a production commitment at NBC, Variety has confirmed. The series, titled “Saving Larry,” is a single-camera comedy in which Thomson would star as a dad who has to be both mother and father to his kids after his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad