TV News Roundup: Ken Jeong to Guest on ‘The Kids Are Alright,’ ‘Billions’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Ken Jeong is set to guest star on an episode of ABC’s “The Kids Are Alright,” Showtime sets the Season 4 premiere date for “Billions” and AMC released first look images for the upcoming midseason return of “The Walking Dead.”

DATES

Showtime has set the “Billions” Season 4 premiere date for March 17 at 9 p.m. In this season, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) have formed an uneasy alliance to eradicate their rivals. Also starring in the series is John Malkovich, Asia Kate Dillon, Toby Leonard Moore and Clancy Brown alongside new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda. Watch a teaser for the show below.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has released the official key art for the upcoming midseason return of “The Walking Dead” on Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. The key art also features a first look at Samantha Morton as Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers, who were introduced at the end of the first half of the season. In the photo, Morton dons the group’s signature walker disguise while holding a finger up to her lips. See a photo of Morton below.

Hulu has released the first images for its upcoming war drama “Catch 22,” which is set to premiere in spring 2019. Based on Joseph Heller’s novel of the same name, “Catch-22” follows a young pilot named Yossarian (Christopher Abbott) who works as an U.S. Air Force bombardier in World War II. However, after he is forced to embark on a series of dangerous missions, he finds himself unable to leave his air force position behind. “Catch-22” is executive produced by George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Richard Brown and Steve Golin alongside co-writers Luke Davies and David Michôd. See the first look images below.

DEVELOPMENT

Fox is developing a new script for an upcoming comedy series titled “Adapted.” Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Gaspin Media and Like Minded Entertainment, “Adapted” will follow 14 year-old Alex who convinces his African-American neighbors to adopt him after he refuses to move from Las Vegas to Philadelphia with his neglectful mother. Showrunners Mary Fitzgerald, Arthur Harris and Angela Nissel are executive producing alongside Jeff Gaspin, Mark Kassen, Tony Sabistina and Sarah Adina.

Fox is working with Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment on a script for an animated comedy series titled “Lyle and Caroline.” The half-hour series will revolve around the show’s titular characters as they form a surrogate grandparent/grandchild bond. Eric and Justin Stangel are executive producing alongside David Miner and Lisa Kudrow. Kudrow will also provide the voice of Caroline, the high-school aged grandchild, if the project goes to series.

GREENLIGHTS

TV One announced the production of a new profile series “Cleo Speaks,” which will premiere on Cleo TV Network in February. On the show, featured speakers like Tamika Mallory, Dana Chanel, April Reign, Mahisha Dellinger, Tracy Garraud and Alicia Garza will share their own success stories while discussing issues that face modern Millennial and Gen X women of color. Michelle Rice created the show alongside executive producers Gina Holland, Martine Charles, Jason Ryan, Donyell McCullough and Robyn Greene Arrington.

RENEWALS

Orion Television has picked up both “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” and “Couples Court with The Cutlers” for new seasons in fall 2019. Both shows will also air in more than 100 markets, including stations from the Tribune, CBS, Sinclair, Weigel, Scripps and Nexstar groups as well as all of the top 15 markets. This marks the seventh season for “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” and the third for “Couples Court with The Cutlers.”

CASTINGS

Ken Jeong is set to guest star in the midseason return episode of ABC’s comedy “The Kids Are Alright” on Jan. 8, Variety has learned exclusively. On the show, Jeong will play Grover, Mike’s friend from work who fancies himself an amateur detective after arriving at the Cleary house to uncover who broke the family’s dining room table. Jeong is repped by Aligned Entertainment, ICM Partners and Chad Christopher at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher SGSBC and has several projects on the horizon, including a panelist role on Fox’s upcoming “The Masked Singer” and a new original Netflix comedy special coming in 2019.

Evan Roderick has joined Netflix’s upcoming ice-skating drama series “Spinning Out.” Roderick will play Justin, Kat’s (Kaya Scodelario) new skating partner whose party antics have long been overlooked due to his amazing skating ability. Roderick is best known for playing Nick Anastas on the CW’s superhero series “Arrow,” as well as appearances in Netflix’s “Project Mc2” and ABC’s “When We Rise.” Roderick is repped by Paul Christie at The Characters Talent Agency in Vancouver and Francis Okwu at Capstone Management.