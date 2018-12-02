Ken Berry, TV Actor in ‘F-Troop,’ ‘Mayberry R.F.D,’ Dies at 85

Ken Berry, a popular TV actor in the 1960s and ’70s who starred in “F-Troop,” “Mama’s Family” and “Mayberry R.F.D.,” died Saturday.

His former wife, actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence posted the news on Facebook. “F-Troop” co-star Larry Storch wrote on Facebook, “We hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain.”

Berry played Captain Parmenter on Western sitcom “F-Troop” for two years in the mid-1960s.

Berry appeared on “The Andy Griffith Show” and transitioned into the lead as the show spun off as “Mayberry R.F.D.” He played Vinton Harper on the “Carol Burnett Show” spinoff “Mama’s Family” from 1983 to 1984.

He also appeared in comedy films “Herbie Rides Again” and “The Cat From Outer Space.”

Born in Rock Island, Ill., Berry started out as a singer and dancer. He served in the U.S. Army special services under Sergeant Leonard Nimoy, entertaining the troops and winning a slot on the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

Nimoy helped introduce him to studios after he left the Army, and soon Berry was under contract to Universal to appear in movie musicals. Berry worked in several musical revues, including with Abbot and Costello, and then met up with Carol Burnett, later becoming a frequent guest on her show.

After brief stints on “Dr. Kildare” and George Burns-Connie Stevens sitcome “Wendy and Me,” he landed his first regular starring role on “F-Troop.”