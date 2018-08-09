Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson Extend Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson have signed a new two-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios, extending their current relationship with the studio.

Souders and Peterson previously served as executive producers and showrunners for “Smallville,” and have contributed as writers and producers for “Salem,” “Under the Dome,” and most recently National Geographic’s “Genius.” Up next, the duo will serve as showrunners on National Geographic’s upcoming series “The Hot Zone,” based on Richard Preston’s bestseller about the Ebola virus and its impact on the human race. They are also penning the scripts alongside Jeff Vintar. The series hails from executive producer Ridley Scott, Lynda Obst Productions and Fox 21 Television Studios.

“Kelly and Brian are part of the family and fantastic writers who have done great work for us on shows like ‘Salem’ and ‘Genius,'” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios. “We’re excited to have them exclusively at Fox 21 as we embark on their own show, ‘The Hot Zone.’ They are the perfect showrunners and writers, along with Jeff Vintar, to bring this terrifying true story to the screen.”

Both Souders and Peterson are repped by WME and attorney Michael Gendler.