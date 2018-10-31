Comedy Series Inspired by Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest Gets Put Pilot Order at ABC

ABC is developing a comedy series inspired by the real life friendship of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The multi-camera series is titled “Work Wife” and has received a put pilot commitment at the network. It is described as an ensemble comedy that explores the dynamics surrounding people’s “work spouses,” who have very few boundaries with each other, and how that impacts their relationships with everyone else.

Michael Ian Black will write and executive produce the series. Seacrest will executive produce via Ryan Seacrest Productions along with RSP’s Nina Wass and Andrea Shay. Ripa will executive produce along with Mark Consuelos and Albert Bianchini under their Milojo banner. ABC Studios will produce.

Ripa and Seacrest currently co-host the syndicated ABC morning show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Ripa has been with the show since 2001, with Seacrest joining as her permanent co-host last year. Seacrest also serves as the host of ABC’s reboot of “American Idol.” Both Ripa and Seacrest are currently under overall deals at ABC Studios.

Black is known for acting in projects like “Wet Hot American Summer,” “The State,” and “Another Period.” As a writer, he has written for “Another Period” and “The State” as well as the films “Wedding Daze” and “Run, Fatboy, Run!”

Milojo Productions is repped by CAA and Franklin Weinrib Rudell & Vassallo. RSP is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobsen. Black is repped by UTA and Schachter/Brown.