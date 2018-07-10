Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Kapital Entertainment to Develop Hamptons Drama for Freeform

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos
CREDIT: MJ Photos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at FreeformVariety has learned.

The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the suddenly single serial monogamist) head to the Hamptons to stay at a sharehouse. For sixteen weekends, they’ll inhabit the ten-bedroom house with forty strangers and juggle endless parties with regrettable hookups while dodging unexpected twists of fate.

Ripa and Consuelos will executive produce via their Milojo Productions banner along with Albert Bianchini. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor will executive produce for Kapital. Rosemberg is also a producer on the project. Freeform Studios will produce.

Kapital’s TV slate includes the upcoming CBS All Access drama “Tell Me A Story” as well as current shows like “Life in Pieces” for CBS, “American Housewife” for ABC, “Divorce” for HBO, “Santa Clarita Diet” for Netflix, and “The Chi” for Showtime.

Milojo previously produced shows like the docuseries “Fire Island” and “Secret Guide to Fabulous” for Logo, as well as “Cheer” for CMT. As Variety exclusively reported last year, Ripa and Consuelos will also executive produce a scripted series based on the book “Geek Girl Rising: Inside the Sisterhood Shaking Up Tech” via Milojo with ABC Studios producing.

Milojo is repped by CAA and Franklin Weinrib Rudell & Vassallo P.C. Rosemberg is repped by WME and Stone, Genow, Smellkinson, Binder & Christopher.

More TV

  • Game of Thrones, Atlanta, Handmaid's Tale

    Final Emmy Nomination Predictions: Which Shows Will Be Up for Awards?

    Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the […]

  • Common Chrysalis Ball

    Rapper/Actor Common Signs With UTA in All Areas

    Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the […]

  • Michael O'Rielly FCC

    FCC Set to Propose Easing of Children's Television Rules

    Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the […]

  • Orphan Black

    Listen: Tatiana Maslany Would Do an 'Orphan Black' Reunion on One Condition

    Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the […]

  • Rosario Dawson

    Rosario Dawson to Star in USA Network Pilot 'Briarpatch'

    Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the […]

  • Showtime Orders Newsmagzine Pilot with Amanda

    Showtime Orders Newsmagzine Pilot with Amanda de Cadenet

    Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the […]

  • 'Younger's' Miriam Shor Says Time's Up

    'Younger': How Time's Up Inspired Miriam Shor to Step Behind the Camera

    Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad