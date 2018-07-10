Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Kapital Entertainment to Develop Hamptons Drama for Freeform

Kelly Ripa, her husband and producing partner Mark Consuelos, and Kapital Entertainment have teamed up to develop a one-hour drama at Freeform, Variety has learned.

The series will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons.” In the series, best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the suddenly single serial monogamist) head to the Hamptons to stay at a sharehouse. For sixteen weekends, they’ll inhabit the ten-bedroom house with forty strangers and juggle endless parties with regrettable hookups while dodging unexpected twists of fate.

Ripa and Consuelos will executive produce via their Milojo Productions banner along with Albert Bianchini. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor will executive produce for Kapital. Rosemberg is also a producer on the project. Freeform Studios will produce.

Kapital’s TV slate includes the upcoming CBS All Access drama “Tell Me A Story” as well as current shows like “Life in Pieces” for CBS, “American Housewife” for ABC, “Divorce” for HBO, “Santa Clarita Diet” for Netflix, and “The Chi” for Showtime.

Milojo previously produced shows like the docuseries “Fire Island” and “Secret Guide to Fabulous” for Logo, as well as “Cheer” for CMT. As Variety exclusively reported last year, Ripa and Consuelos will also executive produce a scripted series based on the book “Geek Girl Rising: Inside the Sisterhood Shaking Up Tech” via Milojo with ABC Studios producing.

Milojo is repped by CAA and Franklin Weinrib Rudell & Vassallo P.C. Rosemberg is repped by WME and Stone, Genow, Smellkinson, Binder & Christopher.