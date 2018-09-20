You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kelly Ripa to Guest Star on ‘American Housewife’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ripa is set to announce a new co-host for her morning chat show on May 1, 2017Kelly Ripa Co-host, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa is set to make a guest appearance in ABC’s “American Housewife,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Ripa will take on the voice-over role of Whitney, a divorcée who is also Katie’s (Katy Mixon) new boss at the event coordination company, Parties By Whitney. Although Whitney and Katie have yet to meet, Whitney still demands nothing but the best from her new employee. Ripa will lend her voice to at least two episodes of the show, beginning with the series premiere on Sept. 26.

Ripa is known for her portrayal of Hayley Vaughan on the ABC daytime soap opera, “All My Children” and is a co-host for the morning show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”

American Housewife” follows Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with “perfect” mommies and their “perfect” offspring.

It stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. Sarah Dunn wrote the series and serves as executive producer. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener, and Kenny Schwartz are also executive producers. Ruben Fleischer directed and was executive producer of the pilot. Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios produce.

