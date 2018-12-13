×
Kaya Scodelario Joins Netflix Ice Skating Drama ‘Spinning Out’

Kaya Scodelario
CREDIT: James Elliot Bailey for Variety

Kaya Scodelario has signed on for the lead role in the upcoming Netflix drama “Spinning Out,” Variety has learned.

Scodelario takes over the role that was previously held by Emma Roberts, who bowed out in October. She stars as Kat Baker, an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream.

As previously announced, Netflix has ordered 10 episodes.

The series was created by Samantha Stratton, who will serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Lara Olsen. Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce, with Matt Schwartz of Safehouse co-executive producing.

Scodelario began her acting when she was cast as Effy Stonem in the popular British series “Skins.” She starred as the female lead in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” in 2017, and is also known for her roles in “The Maze Runner” franchise, “Clash of the Titans,” “Wuthering Heights,” “Twenty8k,” “Now Is Good,” and “Tiger House.” She is repped by CAA, the Curtis Brown Group, and Bloom Hergott.

