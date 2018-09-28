Kavanaugh-Ford Hearing Draws Huge Numbers for Cable News

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday drew a massive audience for the cable news networks, according to Nielsen data.

The hearing–which saw testimony from both Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault–aired throughout most of the day Thursday.

Fox News led the pack in total viewers throughout the day, averaging 5.66 million viewers from 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. ET. MSNBC was second in total viewers with 2.88 million for the same time period, with CNN finishing third with 2.51 million.

In the key news demo of adults 25-54, Fox News was also first in the same time period with an average of 1.06 million viewers. CNN was second with 730,000 and MSNBC was third with 461,000.

Coverage for all three networks peaked during Kavanaugh’s testimony, which took place from approximately 3:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Fox News led with an average 7.17 million viewers during that time with 1.4 million in the key demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers with 3.18 million but third in the demo with 553,000. CNN was third in total viewers with 2.78 million but second in the demo with 856,000.

During Dr. Ford’s testimony, which took place from approximately 10:30 a.m-2:15 p.m., Fox News averaged 4.69 million total viewers with 840,000 in the demo. MSNBC was again second in total viewers with 2.72 million but third in the demo with 393,000. CNN was third in total viewers with 2.37 million but again second in the demo with 652,000.