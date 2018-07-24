Kathryn Newton to Star in Netflix Drama From Chris Keyser, Marc Webb

Kathryn Newton has been cast in a lead role in a drama series that has been greenlit at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The untitled series hails from Christopher Keyser, who will also executive produce along with Marc Webb. In the series, the teenage inhabitants of a small town return home to discover that all of the adults in town have disappeared. They will party, panic, grieve, fight, and ultimately have to decide how to deal with the unthinkable. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Newton will star as Allie, who is described as constantly living in the shadow of her older sister, Kim. Allie ultimately inspires her sister to take charge of the group and supports her during the ensuing confrontation.

Newton starred as Abigail Carlson in Season 1 of “Big Little Lies” at HBO, a role she will reprise in the show’s upcoming second season. She also appeared as Claire Novak in multiple episodes of “Supernatural” and reprised that role in the “Wayward Sisters” pilot that was under consideration during pilot season at The CW. Her other notable television roles include “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Gary Unmarried.” On the film side, she is set to star in the upcoming film “Detective Pikachu” and recently appeared in critically-acclaimed films like “Lady Bird,” Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and the hit comedy “Blockers.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists, Management 360, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman LLP.

Keyser previously co-created the series “Party of Five” with Amy Lippman, with the two currently working on a reboot of that series for Freeform. He most recently worked on the Amazon period drama “The Last Tycoon.” He also served as writer and executive producer on the FX series “Tyrant” and writer and co-executive producer on “Sisters.” He is repped by CAA.