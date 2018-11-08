Katherine Ryan Set for Netflix Comedy Series ‘The Duchess’

Netflix subscribers are about to see a lot more of Katherine Ryan. The British-based comic and actress is writing and starring in “The Duchess,” a new comedy series for the streaming giant from 3Arts and Clerkenwell Films, the producers of “The End of the F***ing World.”

Canadian-Irish performer Ryan will also record a new stand-up comedy special for Netflix, which will be shot in the U.S. She is a familiar face to viewers in the U.K. as a regular host and participant on several comedy panel shows. She has already had a special on Netflix and will also star in its upcoming 10-part panel series “The Fix” with host Jimmy Carr.

“The Duchess” sees her move into series for the streamer. Netflix said she will play a “fashionably disruptive single mom” whose daughter, Olive, is her greatest love and who is debating having a second child with her greatest enemy, Olive’s dad.

The half-hour show will run to six parts. Ryan will executive produce “The Duchess” alongside Dave Becky and Josh Lieberman for 3Arts, and Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, and Ed Macdonald for BBC Studios-backed Clerkenwell Films.

Ryan’s new stand-up comedy special will follow her successful “Glitter Room” tour. It will be filmed Dec. 11 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Irwin Entertainment and 3Arts are on production duty.