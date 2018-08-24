Katey Sagal, Courteney Cox Join ‘Shameless’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox will join “Shameless” for its upcoming ninth season.

Sagal is set to recur on the Showtime comedy as Ingrid Jones, a crazed psych patient that Frank (William H. Macy) encounters in the E.R., and with whom he is immediately smitten. Cox will guest star as Jen Wagner, a famous actress who’s had a problem in the past with booze. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is hired as her sober companion when she’s in town, and she takes him on a wild ride in search of a cocktail.

Sagal received four Golden Globe nominations for her role as Peg Bundy on Fox’s “Married With Children,” before winning the Globe for best actress in a drama series for her performance as Gemma Teller Morrow on “Sons of Anarchy.” Her credits also include “Futurama,” “Superior Donuts,” “Dirty Dancing,” “The Bastard Executioner,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Bleed for This,” “Lost,” “Eli Stone,” “Boston Legal,” “8 Simple Rules,” “Imagine That,” “Tucker” and “Mary.” She is represented by WME and B&B Management.

Cox starred as Monica Geller on NBC’s “Friends” from 1994 to 2004. In 2010, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Jules Cobb on “Cougar Town.” She has also appeared in such film and TV projects as “Drunk History,” “Web Therapy,” “Scrubs,” “Dirt,” the “Scream” franchise, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “3000 Miles to Graceland,” “The Trouble with Larry,” “Family Ties” and “Misfits of Science.” Cox is representd by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

For its upcoming ninth season, Showtime has expanded “Shameless” to a 14-episode order that will air in two parts — this fall and in winter 2019. The first seven episodes will begin airing on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m., with a midseason finale on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. The second half of season nine will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at 9 p.m.

Created by Paul Abbott, “Shameless” is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.