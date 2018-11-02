You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kat Dennings Comedy ‘Dollface’ Ordered to Series at Hulu

Hulu has given a series order to the comedy “Dollface” starring Kat Dennings.

The streamer has given the series a 10-episode order. It follows a young woman (Dennings) who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Dennings will also executive produce in addition to starring. Jordan Weiss created the series and will also executive produce. Ira Ungerleider will serve as showrunner with Margot Robbie and Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley of Robbie’s LuckyChap banner executive producing as well. Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan are executive producers along with Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. Matt Spicer directed the pilot and is an executive produce. ABC Signature Studios produces.

Dennings is perhaps best known for her starring role in the CBS multi-cam comedy “2 Broke Girls,” which ran for six seasons at the broadcaster. She has also appeared in the Marvel films “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World,” as well as “40 Year Old Virgin” and “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.” She also starred in the ABC comedy “How May We Hate You,” which went to pilot at the broadcaster last season. She has lent her voice to animated series like “Dallas & Robo” at YouTube Premium and “Big Mouth” at Netflix.

She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Karl Austen.

