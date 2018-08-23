Kari Skogland to Direct Showtime’s Roger Ailes Limited Series

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

Kari Skogland has been tapped to direct “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” Showtime’s miniseries about the life of the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

Skogland, an Emmy nominee this year for directing on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will helm the first two episodes of the Blumhouse TV series, which is set to run eight episodes.

Skogland is no stranger to Showtime. She’s directed episodes of “Penny Dreadful,” “The L Word,” “The Borgias,” and “Queer as Folk” for the premium cabler. Her other credits include “The Americans,” “House of Cards,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

“Loudest Voice” will star Russell Crowe as Ailes, the hugely influential media titan who launched Fox News in 1996 after a long career in television and politics. The series aims to put the current fraught political climate in context by examining the rise of Fox News and the increasingly partisan divide in TV news. The series is based on the Ailes biopic of the same name by Gabriel Sherman. Sherman and Tom McCarthy, an Oscar winner for “Spotlight,” co-wrote the first episode.

McCarthy is executive producer of “Loudest Voice” along with Jason Blum, Alex Metcalf, Marci Wiseman, and Jeremy Gold.

