Kal Penn to Star in NBC Comedy With Put Pilot Commitment, Michael Schur to Produce

NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy project that hails from Kal Penn and Matt Murray, Variety has learned.

Murray and Penn are both writers and executive producers on the untitled single-camera project, with Penn also attached to star. It follows disgraced New York City Councilman and former baseball wunderkind Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in search of the American Dream.

Michael Schur will serve as a supervising executive producer on the project via his Fremulon Entertainment banner. David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment and Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment will also executive produce, with Universal Television producing. Both Murray and Schur are under overall deals at the studio.

Penn’s most recent TV role was on the ABC drama series “Designated Survivor,” which was recently revived at Netflix after being cancelled at the broadcaster. He is also set to host an Amazon docuseries on the global economy that hails from Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. Penn is best known for his starring role in the “Harold & Kumar” comedy film franchise, as well his time on the hit Fox medical drama “House.” He also worked as the White House Associate Director of Public Engagement under the Obama administration.

Murray has frequently collaborated with Schur in the past, having written for shows such as “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “The Good Place.” His other credits include “Saturday Night Live,” “Community,” and “The Cleveland Show.”

Should the project go to series, it would mark the fourth show that Schur has on the air at NBC. The broadcaster currently airs “The Good Place,” and will air both “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”–which was acquired by NBC after its cancellation at Fox–and the multi-cam comedy “Abby’s” at midseason.

Penn is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Fuller Law. Murray is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Hansen Jacobson. Schur is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Hansen Jacobson.