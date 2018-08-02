Kaitlin Olson Joins Rob McElhenney-Rob Rosell Fox Comedy Pilot

Kaitlin Olson
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kaitlin Olson could be back in the Fox fold fast enough to leave fans flabbergasted.

Olson, who starred in the recently canceled Fox single-cam comedy “The Mick,” has been cast in a lead role in the untitled Rob McElhenney-Rob Rosell multi-cam pilot currently in the works at the broadcaster.

Olson joins previously announced cast member Leah Remini. The series follows Jean (Remini), who considers herself a patriot who loves her country and firmly believes in everyone’s right to be left alone. Jean in many ways fits the stereotype of a typical conservative. However, she leads a very progressive lifestyle as she is now married to a woman, Birdie (Olson). Together they’re raising Jean’s two boys with the help of the boys’ father and Jean’s ex-husband, Richie, who currently lives in the garage.

In addition to starring in “The Mick,” Olson is also one of the stars of the long-running FXX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which McElhenney co-created and on which Rosell previously served as a writer and executive producer. Her character name in the Fox pilot is also no doubt a nod to her “It’s Always Sunny Character” Dee Reynolds, who is often described as looking like a bird by the other characters on the show. Olson and McElhenney are also married, having met on “It’s Always Sunny” and tying the knot in 2008.

She is repped by UTA and Haven Entertainment.

Fox ordered the project off cycle. McElhenney and Rosell will serve as writers and executive producers on the project. Fellow “It’s Always Sunny” co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton will also executive produce, along with “It’s Always Sunny” executive producer Nick Frenkel. 20th Century Fox Television, where Rosell is under an overall deal, will produce.

The project will be in consideration for a potential mid-season launch should Fox order it to series.

