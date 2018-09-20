Kadeem Hardison Joins Showtime’s ‘Black Monday’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kadeem Hardison, who starred as Dwayne Wayne on the classic sitcom “A Different World,” has been cast in Showtime’s upcoming comedy series “Black Monday.” Hardison will recur as Spencer, a neurosurgeon and husband to Dawn (Regina Hall), one of the series’ central characters.

“Black Monday,” which was co-created by David Caspe (“Happy Endings”) and Jordan Cahan (“My Best Friend’s Girl”), tells the story of Oct. 19, 1987, the day of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. Although the cause of the crash has remained unknown, “Black Monday” re-imagines history with its own version of events involving an outside group crashing the market themselves.

Hardison is known for his work on “A Different World” as well as his roles in several other television shows including “Love Is__,” “K.C. Undercover,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Girlfriends,” “House,” “Abby” and “Between Brothers.” His film credits include “The Sixth Man,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “School Daze” and “Drive.” He is represented by Global Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment.

“Black Monday” stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. Cheadle serves as executive producer alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The series will also star Paul Scheer, Yassir Lester, Michael James Scott and Eugene Cordero. Guest stars include Ken Marino, Kurt Braunohler and Casey Wilson, who will take on a recurring role.

“Black Monday” is set to premiere in January with 10 episodes.