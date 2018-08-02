Justin Timberlake Game Show ‘Spin the Wheel’ Ordered by Fox

Fox has given a series order to “Spin the Wheel,” a new game show from executive producer Justin Timberlake. Dax Shepard will host the series, which will feature contestants competing for large cash prizes in a game built around a massive, unpredictable wheel.

The show is created by Timberlake and Andrew Glassman, who serve alongside Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright as executive producers. It is described as pitting contestants against a colossal, spinning 40-foot wheel that holds incredible sums of cash prizes in its rotation. Throughout the game, players will answer trivia questions – each correct answer adds more extreme amounts of cash in the wheel’s wedges in a strategic location of their choice, while each incorrect answer adds more dangerous wedges that could instantly bring their total back to zero.

“This show is massive on so many levels and has the ability to change people’s lives,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “We have a charismatic and hilarious host in Dax, an uber-producer in Andrew, an insanely creative global superstar in Justin and one of the biggest prizes in primetime history. We can’t wait to ‘Spin the Wheel.’”

The show is produced by Tennman Entertainment, Glassman Media and LBI.

“I can’t think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people,” said host Dax Shepard. “It’s my chance to finally be Willy Wonka.”

Added Glassman, “’Spin the Wheel’ is the opportunity of a lifetime, and every time someone spins, a massive fortune is on the line. This is all about a rollercoaster of emotions, positive energy and some incredible wins.”