Justin Roiland Animated Comedy ‘Solar Opposites’ Scores Two Season Order at Hulu

Hulu has handed out a two season order to an animated comedy series that hails from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland and “Rick and Morty” writer Mike McMahan, Variety has learned.

The series is titled “Solar Opposites.” It centers on a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome. Hulu has ordered two eight-episode seasons, with the first slated to debut in 2020.

Roiland and McMahan will serve as writers and executive producers on the project, with Roiland also set to voice the characters Terry and Korvo. Mary Mack and “The Goldbergs” star Sean Giambrone are also attached to lend their voices to the project, playing Jesse and Yumyulack respectively. 20th Century Fox Television will produce, with this being the studio’s first animated series collaboration with Hulu.

“Solar Opposites” had previously been in development at Fox, with Roiland teasing the project as early as 2015 on social media. Hulu’s other recent series orders include “Looking For Alaska,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Ramy,” and a reimagined version of “Animaniacs.”

This also marks the latest multi-season animated comedy order for Roiland. Back in May, Adult Swim ordered 70 more episodes of “Rick and Morty” as part a long-term deal the network has signed with Roiland and fellow co-creator Dan Harmon. That order is more than double the number of episodes the show has currently aired after three seasons.

Roiland is repped by UTA, Sam Lufti, and Ziffren Brittenham