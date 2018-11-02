Revolver Amsterdam Adapting ‘Takeover’ from ‘Department Q’ Writer for TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Revolver Amsterdam is working up a 10-part adaptation of “Takeover,” the thriller from Jussi Adler-Olsen, the Nordic crime writer behind the “Department Q” series. Adler-Olsen has sold over 20 million books globally. Several of his “Department Q” books have been successfully adapted for the big screen in the author’s native Denmark.

Dutch director Hanro Smitsman, whose previous credits include Berlin Golden Bear-winning short film “Raak,” is attached and will helm the series. The producers are at AFM with the package to meet with potential partners.

“Takeover” follows a cynical businessman who specializes in bringing down major businesses. He finds himself in hot water when the Syrian intelligence service assigns him to bring down a great a large corporation.

The TV series will be produced by Raymond van der Kaaij and Germen Boelens of Revolver Amsterdam. Jointly, their producer credits include Sundance audience award-winner “I Dream in Another Language,” and “Love & Friendship” by Whit Stillman.

They said “Takeover” will be a “European series for a global audience,” and described it as “a highly relevant thriller set against the background of an international conspiracy in which money, international politics, crime and terrorism are inextricably linked.”

Revolver Amsterdam works across film and TV. Van der Kaaij is a producer on graphic novel adaptation “Under,” and Revolver has also teamed with Goldfinch on a first-time filmmakers initiative, First Flights.