Julia Garner, Juno Temple Join ‘Dirty John’ at Bravo

Juno Temple and Julia Garner have joined the cast of the upcoming Bravo series “Dirty John,” Variety has learned.

Bravo gave “Dirty John” a two-season order in January. The scripted anthology series is based on the series of articles published by the Los Angeles Times’ last fall about a charismatic con man, John Meehan, and the consequences of an ill-fated romance. Connie Britton will star as Debra Newell, the single mother who fell in love with Meehan, who will be played by Eric Bana.

Temple and Garner will play Newell’s daughters Veronica and Terra respectively. They join previously announced supporting cast member Jean Smart, who will play Newell’s mother Arlane.

Temple will soon be reprising her role as Thistlewit in Disney’s “Maleficent 2.” She also appeared in “Black Mass” opposite Johnny Depp, and starred in the HBO series “Vinyl.” She recently wrapped shooting “Lost Transmissions” opposite Simon Pegg. Her other credits include “Far From The Madding Crowd,” “Away,” “Maleficent,” “Sin City: A Dame To Kill For,” “Horns,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and more.

Garner recently broke out in the Netflix drama “Ozark,” which will return for a second season in August. This fall, Garner will also co-star in the Netflix series “Maniac” opposite Emma Stone, Justin Theroux and Jonah Hill. Garner received critical acclaim for her performance as a pregnant teenager in Paul Weitz’s “Grandma,” which she starred in opposite Lily Tomlin. Her TV credits include “The Americans,” “Girls,” and “The Get Down.”

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

“Dirty John” was also the source of a podcast hosted by LA Times writer Christopher Goffard. Separately, Oxygen Media has ordered a docu series on the Meehan case. The second season of Bravo’s anthology will focus on a different case.

The scripted “Dirty John” will be penned by Alexandra Cunningham for Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment. Cunningham, Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen, and Chris Argentieri will serve as executive producers, with Britton and Bana also set to executive produce. The Oxygen docu series will be produced by Los Angeles Times Studios and Herzog & Co., with Herzog and Cowen executive producing.