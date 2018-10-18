You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Juno Dawson’s ‘Meat Market’ in Line for TV Adaptation (Exclusive)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Unstoppable Film & Television

Unstoppable Film & Television has landed the rights to “Meat Market,” the upcoming novel by Juno Dawson, the author of several young adult books with LGBT themes.

Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s burgeoning shingle will work up the book as a TV series. The production company has a deal with All3Media and is developing “Meat Market” as part of that. It will be the first time that one of Dawson’s titles has been adapted for TV.

Set in the world of modelling, the book follows Jana Novak, a 16-year-old girl of Serbian descent, as she is catapulted from her South London public housing estate to international stardom. Dawson (pictured, centre, with Maza and Clarke) spent two years researching the fashion business for the novel.

“The fashion industry can be a scary place and it feels timely to explore the ugly side of something that’s outwardly beautiful,” said Dawson. “As well as being a model, Jana is a normal teenage girl, going through heartbreaks and triumphs – I want ‘Meat Market’ to be as funny and outrageous as it is compelling.”

Marc Simonsson at MMB Creative brokered the “Meat Market” deal with Unstoppable. The production company recently announced a partnership with film funding platform Genera on a £250,000 ($327,000) short film production fund.

“’Meat Market’ is an irreverent, entertaining and funny story that also tackles the huge contemporary themes of #MeToo and the hyper-sexualization of girls,” Clarke and Maza said in a statement. They added that Dawson’s writing has warmth and humor even “when she takes us to dangerous places.”

“Juno’s research gives the story absolute authenticity, and it is ideal to adapt as a returning series for television,” the Unstoppable pair said. Both work in front of the camera as well, and are currently starring in Sky cop drama “Bulletproof,” which was renewed for a second season in June.

“Meat Market” is due to be published in May 2019. Dawson recently completed “Doctor Who” novel “The Good Doctor,” due to be published later this month. “The Good Doctor” is the first “Doctor Who” novel to feature the 13th Doctor, as played on TV by Jodie Whittaker.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Lindsay Mendez Tony Awards Win

    Tony Awards Set 2019 Broadcast Date on CBS

    Unstoppable Film & Television has landed the rights to “Meat Market,” the upcoming novel by Juno Dawson, the author of several young adult books with LGBT themes. Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s burgeoning shingle will work up the book as a TV series. The production company has a deal with All3Media and is developing “Meat […]

  • Juno Dawson’s 'Meat Market' in Line

    Juno Dawson’s 'Meat Market' in Line for TV Adaptation (Exclusive)

    Unstoppable Film & Television has landed the rights to “Meat Market,” the upcoming novel by Juno Dawson, the author of several young adult books with LGBT themes. Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s burgeoning shingle will work up the book as a TV series. The production company has a deal with All3Media and is developing “Meat […]

  • Angela Bassett

    Angela Bassett to Narrate National Geographic Wildlife Special 'The Flood' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Unstoppable Film & Television has landed the rights to “Meat Market,” the upcoming novel by Juno Dawson, the author of several young adult books with LGBT themes. Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s burgeoning shingle will work up the book as a TV series. The production company has a deal with All3Media and is developing “Meat […]

  • Elite

    ‘Elite’ Gets Netflix Season 2 Order

    Unstoppable Film & Television has landed the rights to “Meat Market,” the upcoming novel by Juno Dawson, the author of several young adult books with LGBT themes. Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s burgeoning shingle will work up the book as a TV series. The production company has a deal with All3Media and is developing “Meat […]

  • Kaitlyn Herman getting ready to play

    Endemol Shine Sale Options Narrow With ITV Withdrawal, Industry Shifts

    Unstoppable Film & Television has landed the rights to “Meat Market,” the upcoming novel by Juno Dawson, the author of several young adult books with LGBT themes. Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s burgeoning shingle will work up the book as a TV series. The production company has a deal with All3Media and is developing “Meat […]

  • Former England soccer star David Beckham

    Japanese Mascot Character Kumamon Heads for TV Series With Tonko House

    Unstoppable Film & Television has landed the rights to “Meat Market,” the upcoming novel by Juno Dawson, the author of several young adult books with LGBT themes. Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s burgeoning shingle will work up the book as a TV series. The production company has a deal with All3Media and is developing “Meat […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad