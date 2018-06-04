Juma Entertainment Names Lisa Mao Lead Development Exec

Lisa Mao has been named vice president, development for Juma Entertainment. She joins the production company following five years at Warm Springs Productions. In her new role, Mao will be responsible for building Juma’s bi-coastal development team as she looks toward new opportunities in the marketplace.

“Lisa’s extensive background in production, content creation and sales is exactly the profile I was looking for to head our growing development team,” said Bob Horowitz, CEO, Juma Entertainment. “She has a proven track record as a leader, which is critical as we expand our business.”

“Bob and the team’s drive to create entertaining content are at the core of Juma’s outstanding shows,” said Mao. “In a crowded landscape where content is still ‘king,’ their buzzy storytelling and eye for great talent resonate with audiences. I’m excited to lead the charge to further grow Juma’s reach into new and exciting outlets.”

Mao most recently served as executive producer in development at Warm Springs Productions, where she helped develop and launch “Beach Hunters” for HGTV and “Seven Water Wonders” for Travel Channel. Prior to working at Warm Springs Productions, Lisa served as an executive producer at Travel Channel, where she worked on “Man V. Food Nation” and “Bert the Conqueror.”

