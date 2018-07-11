Julie Delpy Developing Adaptation of Israeli Web Series ‘Confess’ for AMC (EXCLUSIVE)

Julie Delpy is working on bringing the Israeli web series “Confess” to AMC.

Variety has learned exclusively Delpy is developing an adaptation of the web series for the cabler, which she will write and executive produce. Jake Witzenfeld and Moshe Rosenthal, the creators of the original series, will also executive produce.

“Confess” is an anthological series set in Tel Aviv, but Delpy’s version will be set in the United States. Like the original, it will explore the current hook up culture and how digital media is changing people’s private lives.

Delpy has been nominated for two Academy Awards in her career. Both were for best adapted screenplay for her work on “Before Sunset” and then “Before Midnight.” Both films were follow ups to 1995’s “Before Sunrise.” In addition to her acting and writing, Delpy is also a director, producer, and singer-songwriter.

She wrote and directed films like “The Countess,” “2 Days in Paris,” and “2 Days in New York,” with Delpy also working on the music for those and other films.

She is repped by CAA and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the UK.

Should the project move forward, it would be the latest Israeli series to be adapted for American audiences. The most notable example of this is Showtime’s acclaimed series “Homeland,” which is based on the Israeli series “Prisoners of War.” Others include the upcoming Netflix series “The Good Cop,” which will star Tony Danza and Josh Groban and is based on the Israeli show of the same name.