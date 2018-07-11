Julie Delpy Developing Adaptation of Israeli Web Series ‘Confess’ for AMC (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock

Julie Delpy is working on bringing the Israeli web series “Confess” to AMC.

Variety has learned exclusively Delpy is developing an adaptation of the web series for the cabler, which she will write and executive produce. Jake Witzenfeld and Moshe Rosenthal, the creators of the original series, will also executive produce.

“Confess” is an anthological series set in Tel Aviv, but Delpy’s version will be set in the United States. Like the original, it will explore the current hook up culture and  how digital media is changing people’s private lives.

Delpy has been nominated for two Academy Awards in her career. Both were for best adapted screenplay for her work on “Before Sunset” and then “Before Midnight.” Both films were follow ups to 1995’s “Before Sunrise.” In addition to her acting and writing, Delpy is also a director, producer, and singer-songwriter.

She wrote and directed films like “The Countess,” “2 Days in Paris,” and “2 Days in New York,” with Delpy also working on the music for those and other films.

She is repped by CAA and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the UK.

Should the project move forward, it would be the latest Israeli series to be adapted for American audiences. The most notable example of this is Showtime’s acclaimed series “Homeland,” which is based on the Israeli series “Prisoners of War.” Others include the upcoming Netflix series “The Good Cop,” which will star Tony Danza and Josh Groban and is based on the Israeli show of the same name.

More TV

  • Netflix Orders “The Letter for the

    Netflix Orders “The Letter for the King,” Series Based on Dutch Kids Classic

    Julie Delpy is working on bringing the Israeli web series “Confess” to AMC. Variety has learned exclusively Delpy is developing an adaptation of the web series for the cabler, which she will write and executive produce. Jake Witzenfeld and Moshe Rosenthal, the creators of the original series, will also executive produce. “Confess” is an anthological series […]

  • Netflix Signs Exclusive Deal with ‘Casa

    Netflix Signs Global Exclusive Overall Deal with ‘La Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

    Julie Delpy is working on bringing the Israeli web series “Confess” to AMC. Variety has learned exclusively Delpy is developing an adaptation of the web series for the cabler, which she will write and executive produce. Jake Witzenfeld and Moshe Rosenthal, the creators of the original series, will also executive produce. “Confess” is an anthological series […]

  • Emmy Emmys Awards Placeholder

    How to Watch the Emmy Nominations Live Online

    Julie Delpy is working on bringing the Israeli web series “Confess” to AMC. Variety has learned exclusively Delpy is developing an adaptation of the web series for the cabler, which she will write and executive produce. Jake Witzenfeld and Moshe Rosenthal, the creators of the original series, will also executive produce. “Confess” is an anthological series […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Orders up ‘Puerta 7,’ Third Argentine Original Series

    Julie Delpy is working on bringing the Israeli web series “Confess” to AMC. Variety has learned exclusively Delpy is developing an adaptation of the web series for the cabler, which she will write and executive produce. Jake Witzenfeld and Moshe Rosenthal, the creators of the original series, will also executive produce. “Confess” is an anthological series […]

  • 'The Walking Dead's' Augmented Reality Game

    'The Walking Dead's' Augmented Reality Game Is Live

    Julie Delpy is working on bringing the Israeli web series “Confess” to AMC. Variety has learned exclusively Delpy is developing an adaptation of the web series for the cabler, which she will write and executive produce. Jake Witzenfeld and Moshe Rosenthal, the creators of the original series, will also executive produce. “Confess” is an anthological series […]

  • Fox’s Bid for Sky Approved, Setting

    British Government Clears Fox’s Sky Bid as Battle for Pay-TV Giant Heats Up

    Julie Delpy is working on bringing the Israeli web series “Confess” to AMC. Variety has learned exclusively Delpy is developing an adaptation of the web series for the cabler, which she will write and executive produce. Jake Witzenfeld and Moshe Rosenthal, the creators of the original series, will also executive produce. “Confess” is an anthological series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad