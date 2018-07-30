Julie Chen Says She ‘Stands By’ Statement Supporting Leslie Moonves on ‘The Talk’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Julie Chen briefly addressed allegations surrounding her husband, Leslie Moonves, on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.”

“Some of you may be aware of what’s been going on in my life the past few days,” Chen said opening the show. “I issued the one and only statement I will make on Twitter. I stand by that statement today, tomorrow, and forever.”

Moonves was accused of sexual misconduct by six women on Friday in a report by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. CBS Corp.’s board of directors is meeting on Monday to consider the fate of the chairman-CEO.

After allegations were leveled, Chen posted a statement on Twitter on Friday night. “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader,” she said. “He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband.”

The two met while Moonves was the president and chief officer of CBS Television and Chen hosted “CBS This Morning” and “Big Brother.” They married in 2004, when she was 34 and he was 55.

More to come…

