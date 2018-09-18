Julie Chen Officially Exits ‘The Talk’

Julie Chen is officially stepping down as co-host of CBS’ daytime show “The Talk.” Her exit comes after her husband, Leslie Moonves, was ousted as chairman-CEO of CBS Corp.

CBS waited until the final minutes of the hour-long episode to address the elephant in the room. In a prerecorded video message, Chen confirmed her exit. “I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son so I’ve decided to leave the Talk.” She got emotional saying, “I have been at the talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast crew and staff have become family.” Chen thanked her fellow co-hosts, as well as the entire team behind the CBS show.

After the clip aired, co-host Sara Gilbert expressed solidarity with Chen. “We thank you for eight years of dear friendship and all you did to help the success of the show,” Gilbert said.

After a number of sexual assault allegations surfaced against Moonves and he was forced out of the company, Chen took a leave of absence from “The Talk.” On the talkshow, the hosts regularly chat about their personal lives.

Chen is also host of another CBS staple, “Big Brother.” On Thursday night’s episode of the summer reality show, she signed off by saying “I’m Julie Chen Moonves,” rather than her usual sign off as just “Julie Chen.”

Chen and Moonves, who have been married since 2004, met while Moonves was the president and chief officer of CBS Television and Chen hosted “CBS This Morning” and “Big Brother.” Together, they have a son, Charlie. Chen issued a statement ahead of Sept. 10’s edition of “The Talk,” the day after Moonves resigned, saying she was taking time off to spend with her family.