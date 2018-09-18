Julie Chen Reportedly to Exit CBS’ ‘The Talk’ on Heels of Moonves Scandal

Variety Staff

Julie Chen will exit her post as a co-host of CBS’ daytime series “The Talk” on the heels of her husband Leslie Moonves’ forced resignation as chairman-CEO of CBS Corporation, according to published reports.

Chen is expected to sign off the show with a pre-taped message on Tuesday, CNN reported.

A rep for CBS declined to comment on reports about Chen’s departure published by CNN and the New York Post.

The sexual assault scandal that enveloped Moonves left Chen in an awkward position in her role as “Talk” co-host. The hosts of the daytime roundtable series frequently talk about their personal lives as part of the series.

Moonves was forced out on Sept. 9 amid a cascade of sexual assault allegations that surfaced from decades ago. Chen had been on a leave from “The Talk” as of Sept. 10.

Chen is also the host of CBS’ summer reality series staple “Big Brother.” A source close to the situation said no change in Chen’s status is expected on the series. On Thursday’s edition of “Big Brother,” Chen made headlines by signing off the episode as “Julie Chen Moonves,” a departure from her usual sign off as “Julie Chen.”

Chen and Moonves have been married since late 2004. CNN reported that Chen’s focus was helping Moonves clear his name and tending to their young son, Charlie.

