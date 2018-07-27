Julie Chen on Leslie Moonves Allegations: ‘I Fully Support My Husband’

Daniel Holloway

CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Television host Julie Chen made a public show of support Friday for her husband and boss Leslie Moonves following the publication in the New Yorker of sexual misconduct allegations against the CBS Corp. CEO.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” Chen wrote in a statement released on Twitter Friday. “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

The New Yorker on Friday published a story by reporter Ronan Farrowing detailing allegations by six women against Moonves of sexual-misconduct incidents spanning several decades. Among the claims in the story is an accusation by actress and writer Illeana Douglas, who described a meeting with Moonves in which he held her down on a couch and kissed her without her consent.

Chen hosts “Big Brother” and “The Talk” for CBS, and previously served as an anchor on morning new programs “CBS This Morning” and “The Early Show.” She and Moonves were married in 2004, years after she had begun working for the network.

