Julie Chen Continues to Use Married Name on ‘Big Brother’ After ‘The Talk’ Exit

Julie Chen hosts Big Brother. BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The series airs Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00PM, ET/P/T) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

Julie Chen, wife of ousted CBS CEO Leslie Moonves and CBS host, has continued to express her support for her husband on “Big Brother,” after departing her daytime role on CBS’s “The Talk.”

Chen opened Wednesday’s episode of the reality competition series — which was pre-taped on Tuesday, the same day her “Talk” exit was announced — with “Good evening, I’m Julie Chen Moonves.”

Chen, who has hosted reality show “Big Brother” since its inception, began using her married name in the Sept. 13 episode, which came just days after Ronan Farrow revealed new allegations against Moonves. At the time, she closed the episode with, “I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Goodnight.”

Previously, Chen tweeted a message of support for Moonves July 27, saying that she “fully support[s]” him and his refutation of the accusations against him. Since then, her use of her married name is the only public show of support she has made.

In a pre-recorded video message announcing her departure from “The Talk,” Chen appeared on the show for the first time in over a week to confirm her departure but did not directly address allegations against Moonves.

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave ‘The Talk,'” she said.

Chen thanked her fellow co-hosts, as well as the entire team behind the CBS show. She got emotional saying, “I have been at ‘The Talk’ since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast crew and staff have become family to me over the years.”

Moonves was accused of sexual misconduct and physical violence by numerous women in multiple New Yorker articles. He left his position as CEO and chairman of CBS Corp. last week amidst speculation over whether the company would release the results of its investigation into his conduct.

