Amazon Reveals First Look Photos of Julia Roberts in ‘Homecoming’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Amazon

Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.”

See the first photo above and the second photo below.

In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

The cast also includes Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney. The series, which received a two-season straight-to-series order, will debut on Amazon this fall.

The series is based on the popular podcast of the same name from Gimlet Media. The series was written by the podcast’s creators, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail is onboard to direct all 10 episodes of the first season. The series is produced by Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as “Mr. Robot” executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; Horowitz and Bloomberg; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Roberts will also serve as executive producer through her production company, Red Om Films. Universal Cable Productions will produce.

CREDIT: Amazon

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • Amazon Reveals First Look Photos of

    Amazon Reveals First Look Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Homecoming'

    Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.” See the first photo above and the second photo below. In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter […]

  • GLOW

    'Glow': Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin on Season 2's #MeToo Moments

    Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.” See the first photo above and the second photo below. In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter […]

  • GLOW

    How 'GLOW' Built Its Show-Within-The-Show Episode

    Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.” See the first photo above and the second photo below. In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter […]

  • Seth Meyers Path to Parity

    Listen: Seth Meyers on Trump's Lack of Humor, Giving Voice to Women Writers

    Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.” See the first photo above and the second photo below. In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter […]

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Sara Vickers

    'Watchmen' Pilot Adds Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sara Vickers

    Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.” See the first photo above and the second photo below. In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter […]

  • THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Contestant

    TV Ratings: 'The Four' Hits Season High on Fox

    Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.” See the first photo above and the second photo below. In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter […]

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus to Shut Down SVOD Service CanalPlay, Blames Anti-Trust Board Regulations

    Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.” See the first photo above and the second photo below. In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad