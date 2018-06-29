Amazon Reveals First Look Photos of Julia Roberts in ‘Homecoming’

Amazon has released the first look at Julia Roberts in the upcoming drama series “Homecoming.”

See the first photo above and the second photo below.

In the series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The center is a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

The cast also includes Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney. The series, which received a two-season straight-to-series order, will debut on Amazon this fall.

The series is based on the popular podcast of the same name from Gimlet Media. The series was written by the podcast’s creators, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail is onboard to direct all 10 episodes of the first season. The series is produced by Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as “Mr. Robot” executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; Horowitz and Bloomberg; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Roberts will also serve as executive producer through her production company, Red Om Films. Universal Cable Productions will produce.