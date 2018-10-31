Julia Franz Joins Charter as Head of Development, Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles.

In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She will work with Pope to manage Charter’s content partnerships with Viacom and AMC, as well as other partnerships established in the future.

“Julia is a seasoned industry veteran with over 20 years of relevant experience, and a successful track record of creating and producing original content,” said Pope. “She is an incredibly well-respected executive who brings intelligence, humanity and creativity to everything she does, and we are excited to have her join our Originals team.”

Franz boasts more than two decades of combined experience in television production and development. She previously worked as a creative consultant for Platform One Media and STX Entertainment, where she also served as an Executive Producer on “State of Affairs.” She also spent 15 years at the Walt Disney Company in several roles, including five years as executive VP in charge of comedy and drama development and current programming for Touchstone Television and ABC Studios.