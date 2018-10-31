You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Julia Franz Joins Charter as Head of Development, Production (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julia Franz Charter Communications
CREDIT: Courtesy of Charter Communications

Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles.

In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She will work with Pope to manage Charter’s content partnerships with Viacom and AMC, as well as other partnerships established in the future.

“Julia is a seasoned industry veteran with over 20 years of relevant experience, and a successful track record of creating and producing original content,” said Pope. “She is an incredibly well-respected executive who brings intelligence, humanity and creativity to everything she does, and we are excited to have her join our Originals team.”

Franz boasts more than two decades of combined experience in television production and development. She previously worked as a creative consultant for Platform One Media and STX Entertainment, where she also served as an Executive Producer on “State of Affairs.” She also spent 15 years at the Walt Disney Company in several roles, including five years as executive VP in charge of comedy and drama development and current programming for Touchstone Television and ABC Studios.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Julia Franz Charter Communications

    Julia Franz Joins Charter as Head of Development, Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles. In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She […]

  • Jason Whitlock Talks Social Media at

    Fox Sports' Jason Whitlock Slams Black Athletes for Engaging in Politics: 'They're Making Fools of Themselves'

    Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles. In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She […]

  • Tom Kapinos'White Famous' TV show premiere,

    Fox Gives Put Pilot Order to Adaptation of French Series 'Quadras' With Tom Kapinos Writing

    Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles. In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She […]

  • Channel 4 Setting Up National HQ

    U.K.’s Channel 4 Setting Up National HQ in Leeds, Creative Hubs in Bristol, Glasgow

    Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles. In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She […]

  • BBC America Orders Terry Pratchett's 'The

    BBC America Orders Terry Pratchett's 'The Watch' to Series

    Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles. In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    What's Leaving Netflix in November 2018

    Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles. In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She […]

  • Leslie Odom Jr-Kerry Washington

    Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in ABC Comedy Put Pilot With Kerry Washington Producing

    Julia Franz has joined Charter Communications as head of development and production, Spectrum originals. She will report to the company’s head of original content, Katherine Pope, and be based in Los Angeles. In her new role, Franz will oversee development and production of Charter’s upcoming original-series slate made available to first by Spectrum customers. She […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad