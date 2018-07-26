Judith Light to Guest Star in Facebook Watch Series ‘Queen America’

Judith Light has been cast in the upcoming Facebook Watch series “Queen America” in a guest starring role.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, “Queen America” is the story of Vicki Ellis (Catherine Zeta-Jones), the most renowned and ruthless pageant coach in the state, and the hapless Samantha who hopes Vicki can mold her into a worthwhile contender.

Light will play Regina, Vicki’s former pageant coach, who transformed Vicki from a trailer park girl. Bred from “old money,” Regina represents much of what Vicki aspires to, fueling the duo’s toxic and complex relationship.

Light currently stars in the Amazon series “Transparent,” for which she’s received two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and three Critics’ Choice nominations. She also recently received an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her work in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” marking her fourth Primetime Emmy nod.

She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Queen America” hails from co-studio partners wiip and Made Up Stories. Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver are executive producers for Made Up Stories along with Paul Lee for wiip, Guymon Casady and Suzan Bymel of Entertainment 360, and Janice Williams. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky serves as a co-executive producer, as does Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones, who is directing all 10 episodes of the series.

The series hails from creator and executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer.

