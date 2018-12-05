‘Judge Judy’ Wins November Sweeps by Widest Margin Ever

“Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings.

For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show and its tenth win in the past 11 major sweeps.

“Judge Judy’s” closest competition was “Family Feud,” which averaged a 6.3 rating this November. Fellow game shows “Jeopardy” (6.2 rating) and “Wheel of Fortune” (6.1 rating) rounded out the top four.

“Dr. Phil” was once again the top syndicated talk show with a 3.0, beating out “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (2.3) and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (2.2). “Dr. Phil” has now been the highest-rated syndicated talk show for 21 consecutive major sweeps.

See the top 25 syndicated shows for this November’s sweeps below, ranked by household rating.