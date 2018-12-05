×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Judge Judy’ Wins November Sweeps by Widest Margin Ever

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings.

For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show and its tenth win in the past 11 major sweeps.

“Judge Judy’s” closest competition was “Family Feud,” which averaged a 6.3 rating this November. Fellow game shows “Jeopardy” (6.2 rating) and “Wheel of Fortune” (6.1 rating) rounded out the top four.

“Dr. Phil” was once again the top syndicated talk show with a 3.0, beating out “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (2.3) and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (2.2). “Dr. Phil” has now been the highest-rated syndicated talk show for 21 consecutive major sweeps.

See the top 25 syndicated shows for this November’s sweeps below, ranked by household rating.

Program Distributor Household Rating Total Viewers (in millions)
JUDGE JUDY (AT) CBS TV DISTRIBUTION 7.4 10,599
FAMILY FEUD (AT) 20TH TELEVISION 6.3 9,734
JEOPARDY (AT) CBS TV DISTRIBUTION 6.2 9,737
WHEEL OF FORTUNE CBS TV DISTRIBUTION 6.1 9,971
WEEKEND ADVENTURE DADT/LITTON 4.8 6,968
BIG BANG-SYN (AT) WARNER BROS. TV 4.7 7,212
DATELINE WKLY (AT) NBC UNIVERSAL 3.5 4,748
FAMILY FEUD-WK (AT) 20TH TELEVISION 3.1 4,665
INSIDE EDITION (AT) CBS TV DISTRIBUTION 3.1 4,505
DR. PHIL SHOW (AT) CBS TV DISTRIBUTION 3.0 4,090
ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT(AT) CBS TV DISTRIBUTION 3.0 4,363
HOT BENCH (AT) CBS TV DISTRIBUTION 2.4 3,284
BIG BANG WKND (AT) WARNER BROS. TV 2.4 3,658
ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW WARNER BROS. TV 2.3 3,180
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN DISNEY ABC DOMEST TV 2.2 2,987
LAST MAN STNDG-MF-SYN(AT) 20TH TELEVISION 2.1 3,204
MODERN FAMILY-WK-SYN (AT) 20TH TELEVISION 2.1 3,144
MODERN FAMILY-MF-SYN (AT) 20TH TELEVISION 2.0 3,004
WHEEL OF FORTUNE WKND CBS TV DISTRIBUTION 2.0 3,084
ACCESS LV-WKD NBC UNIVERSAL 2.0 2,605
RELATIONSHIP COURT MGM DOMESTIC TV DIST 1.7 2,442
MILLIONAIRE (AT) DISNEY ABC DOMEST TV 1.6 2,205
GOLDBERGS (AT) SONY PICTURES TV 1.6 2,323
PEOPLE’S COURT (AT) WARNER BROS. TV 1.5 2,038
BOBS BURGERS-SYN (AT) 20TH TELEVISION 1.4 2,116

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More TV

  • Steve Harvey TCA

    New Year's Eve Programming Roundup: Ring in 2019 with Andy Cohen, Steve Harvey and More

    “Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings. For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show […]

  • TV News Roundup: "American Gods" Season

    TV News Roundup: 'American Gods' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

    “Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings. For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show […]

  • 'Judge Judy' Wins November Sweeps by

    'Judge Judy' Wins November Sweeps by Widest Margin Ever

    “Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings. For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show […]

  • '60 Minutes' Insiders Could Get Nod

    ‘60 Minutes’ Insiders Could Get Nod to Lead Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings. For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Free to Work for Other News Outlets After NBC Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings. For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show […]

  • Sandra Oh Andy Samberg

    Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to Host 76th Golden Globe Awards

    “Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings. For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show […]

  • Tom Fontana

    'Oz' Creator Tom Fontana to Be Honored by Writers Guild of America East

    “Judge Judy” once again won the November sweeps period, this time by the show’s widest margin ever in the household ratings. For the period Oct. 25-Nov. 21, “Judge Judy” clocked a 7.4 rating household rating and 10.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. This marks the fourth straight November win for the syndicated courtroom show […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad