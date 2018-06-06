‘Judge Judy’ Tops May Sweeps Syndication Ratings for Ninth Year

“Judge Judy” topped the May sweeps syndication ratings for the ninth consecutive year, with this year marking the show’s widest margin of victory in eight years.
“Judge Judy” averaged a 7.1 household rating for the time period of April 26 – May 23. It’s nearest competition was “Family Feud,” which averaged a 6.2 in the same period.
“Dr. Phil” also finished with its biggest May margin of victory ever, beating out all the other daytime talk shows with a 3.2. “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” tied with a 2.1.
Read the full top 25 May sweeps syndicated shows below
|Program
|Day Of Week
|Household Rating
|Distributor
|JUDGE JUDY (AT)
|MTuWThF..
|7.1
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|FAMILY FEUD (AT)
|MTuWThF..
|6.2
|20TH TELEVISION
|JEOPARDY (AT)
|MTuWThF..
|5.9
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|WHEEL OF FORTUNE
|MTuWThF..
|5.8
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|WEEKEND ADVENTURE
|……Su
|5.7
|DADT/LITTON
|BIG BANG-SYN (AT)
|MTuWThF..
|4.4
|WARNER BROS. TV
|FAMILY FEUD-WK (AT)
|……Su
|3.3
|20TH TELEVISION
|DATELINE WKLY (AT)
|……Su
|3.3
|NBC UNIVERSAL
|DR. PHIL SHOW (AT)
|MTuWThF..
|3.2
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|LAW & ORDER:SVU-WKL (AT)
|……Su
|3.1
|NBC UNIVERSAL
|ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT(AT)
|MTuWThF..
|3.0
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|INSIDE EDITION (AT)
|MTuWThF..
|3.0
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|BIG BANG WKND (AT)
|…..SaSu
|2.8
|WARNER BROS. TV
|MODERN FAMILY-WK-SYN (AT)
|……Su
|2.5
|20TH TELEVISION
|HOT BENCH (AT)
|MTuWThF..
|2.3
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|LAST MAN STNDG-MF-SYN(AT)
|MTuWThF..
|2.1
|20TH TELEVISION
|MODERN FAMILY-MF-SYN (AT)
|MTuWThF..
|2.1
|20TH TELEVISION
|WHEEL OF FORTUNE WKND
|……Su
|2.1
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
|MTuWThF..
|2.1
|DISNEY ABC DOMEST TV
|ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW
|MTuWThF..
|2.1
|WARNER BROS. TV
|BLUE BLOODS (AT)
|……Su
|1.8
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
|ACCESS HOLLYWD LV-WKD
|……Su
|1.8
|NBC UNIVERSAL
|BOBS BURGERS-SYN (AT)
|……Su
|1.7
|20TH TELEVISION
|RELATIONSHIP COURT
|MTuWThF..
|1.7
|MGM DOMESTIC TV DIST
|JEOPARDY WEEKEND
|……Su
|1.6
|CBS TV DISTRIBUTION