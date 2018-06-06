‘Judge Judy’ Tops May Sweeps Syndication Ratings for Ninth Year

Judge Judy CBS series
Judge Judy” topped the May sweeps syndication ratings for the ninth consecutive year, with this year marking the show’s widest margin of victory in eight years.

Judge Judy” averaged a 7.1 household rating for the time period of April 26 – May 23. It’s nearest competition was “Family Feud,” which averaged a 6.2 in the same period.

“Dr. Phil” also finished with its biggest May margin of victory ever, beating out all the other daytime talk shows with a 3.2. “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” tied with a 2.1.

Read the full top 25 May sweeps syndicated shows below

Program Day Of Week Household Rating Distributor
JUDGE JUDY (AT) MTuWThF.. 7.1 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
FAMILY FEUD (AT) MTuWThF.. 6.2 20TH TELEVISION
JEOPARDY (AT) MTuWThF.. 5.9 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
WHEEL OF FORTUNE MTuWThF.. 5.8 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
WEEKEND ADVENTURE ……Su 5.7 DADT/LITTON
BIG BANG-SYN (AT) MTuWThF.. 4.4 WARNER BROS. TV
FAMILY FEUD-WK (AT) ……Su 3.3 20TH TELEVISION
DATELINE WKLY (AT) ……Su 3.3 NBC UNIVERSAL
DR. PHIL SHOW (AT) MTuWThF.. 3.2 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
LAW & ORDER:SVU-WKL (AT) ……Su 3.1 NBC UNIVERSAL
ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT(AT) MTuWThF.. 3.0 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
INSIDE EDITION (AT) MTuWThF.. 3.0 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
BIG BANG WKND (AT) …..SaSu 2.8 WARNER BROS. TV
MODERN FAMILY-WK-SYN (AT) ……Su 2.5 20TH TELEVISION
HOT BENCH (AT) MTuWThF.. 2.3 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
LAST MAN STNDG-MF-SYN(AT) MTuWThF.. 2.1 20TH TELEVISION
MODERN FAMILY-MF-SYN (AT) MTuWThF.. 2.1 20TH TELEVISION
WHEEL OF FORTUNE WKND ……Su 2.1 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN MTuWThF.. 2.1 DISNEY ABC DOMEST TV
ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW MTuWThF.. 2.1 WARNER BROS. TV
BLUE BLOODS (AT) ……Su 1.8 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION
ACCESS HOLLYWD LV-WKD ……Su 1.8 NBC UNIVERSAL
BOBS BURGERS-SYN (AT) ……Su 1.7 20TH TELEVISION
RELATIONSHIP COURT MTuWThF.. 1.7 MGM DOMESTIC TV DIST
JEOPARDY WEEKEND ……Su 1.6 CBS TV DISTRIBUTION

