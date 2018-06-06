‘Judge Judy’ Tops May Sweeps Syndication Ratings for Ninth Year

“Judge Judy” topped the May sweeps syndication ratings for the ninth consecutive year, with this year marking the show’s widest margin of victory in eight years.

“Judge Judy” averaged a 7.1 household rating for the time period of April 26 – May 23. It’s nearest competition was “Family Feud,” which averaged a 6.2 in the same period.

“Dr. Phil” also finished with its biggest May margin of victory ever, beating out all the other daytime talk shows with a 3.2. “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” tied with a 2.1.

Read the full top 25 May sweeps syndicated shows below